Why BioCardia, Pacific Biosciences And HCA Are Trading Higher Today

BioCardia (NASDAQ: BCDA) shares are trading higher. The company said it anticipates data safety monitoring board verbal feedback by the end of Dec. 15 for its pivotal Phase 3 CardiAMP Heart Failure Trial.

BioCardia is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It is developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

BioCardia shares were trading up 78.37% at $5.03. The stock has a 52-week range between $6.75 and $1.91.

Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares are trading higher after the company announced three of the United Kingdom's leading core laboratories have increased their investment in the company's Single Molecule, Real-Time Sequencing technology.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of tools for biological research. The company develops sequencing systems to assist in resolving genetically complex problems.

Pacific Bioscience shares were trading up 3.31% at $21.85. The stock has a 52-week range between $23.67 and $2.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares are trading higher after JPMorgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised its price target from $143 to $194 per share.

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S.

HCA Healthcare shares were trading up 2.08% at $160.98. The stock has a 52-week range between $165.24 and $58.38.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares are trading lower on Monday as the stock sells off following last week's surge.

The company shares spiked last week after the company announced a poster presentation of five-year data for its GP2 Phase IIb Clinical Trial.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients.

Greenwich LifeSciences shares were trading down 25.82% at $41.54. The stock has a 52-week range between $158.07 and $3.26.