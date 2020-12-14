RIWI: Measuring COVID-19 Resilience Around The World

RIWI Corp. was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020.

Trying to determine the extent that the current pandemic will have on the global economy is difficult. While all the world awaits an effective vaccine, other socio-economic concerns appear in every government agenda. The question remains - how to recover?

There is no magical formula; however, analyzing particular characteristics of regional recovery and institutional experience can help replicate suitable viable solutions. Thus, access to reliable inclusive datasets, indicators, and indexes is critical.

RIWI Corp. (OTC: RWCRF), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm selling proprietary data feeds, has been tracking impactful data to help determine decisions that can better define the future. The company currently offers solutions to the global COVID-19 data problem, counting unheard voice, and finding the truth behind the noise.

RIWI understands that data is our greatest ally and that it is essential to know how to interpret the notion of resilience in crisis times to deal with future shocks.

"Companies often rely on legacy polling trackers, which are flawed and do not represent quiet voices that may have a very different opinion of their brand or their product," said Neil Seeman, Founder, and CEO of RIWI Corp. "In the interests of engaging a diversity of opinion, whether for predicting political outcomes, or better understanding your consumer needs, RIWI offers a differentiated solution in the global data marketplace."

Resilience During COVID-19

According to the World Bank, we are in the deepest global recession in decades — the pandemic will leave lasting scars due to job loss, fragmentation of global trade, and supply linkages.

One of the most critical investigations and research of worldwide interest is China's resilience and what lessons can be learned. The country, where everything started and lockdowns have come to an end, has seen short-term regional strength.

In fact, China adopted early measures, reporting and monitoring the situation, large-scale surveillance, and preparation of medical facilities and supplies, which helped reduce the epidemic. The country was able to cope with the outbreak crisis, and its experts warned of the possible recurrence of the virus stressing the need for caution.

A recent study showed that the positive outcome of China would be likely to continue. The results revealed that a complex combination of the current COVID‐19 crisis’s characteristics, the institutional experience of dealing with previous pandemic and epidemic crises, government support schemes, and regional industrial structures affects the potential recovery and resilience rates of Chinese regions.

Emerging Countries

Unfortunately, not all countries will return to growth levels until 2023, and per capita income is not likely to recover until 2025, according to the International Monetary fund.

Reasons like overcrowded conditions where social distancing is difficult and a high number of informal work that depends on day-to-day earnings make it harder for people to stay home. Thus, creating recovery and prevention measurements is likely impossible.

Emerging markets with daunting vulnerabilities will need detailed data to measure every aspect of the current situation, strengthen public health, manage informality, and encourage sustainable growth once the health crisis is abated. That’s why companies like RIWI are essential to show every crucial aspect to determine the next steps to recovery.

“When it comes to COVID, we're only going to solve this problem if we solve the ‘last mile’ and ‘last inch problem’, which is understanding and reducing people's anxieties associated with vaccination,” said Neil Seeman. “Many public leaders are increasingly saying, vaccination moves at the speed of trust. RIWI is in the business of measuring trust. And trust is a leading indicator of both economic and public health resilience. And we measure that in all countries of the world.”

Corporate Insights You Should Know

RIWI is a real-time interactive world-wide intelligence platform that can reach diverse and unbiased audiences in over 220 countries and territories. Top international universities, government agencies, and financial organizations use RIWI technology to monitor risk and evaluate trends by deploying continuous RIWI surveys or digital ad tests.

RIWI produces random, representative opinion data with the broadest possible reach in any country. Its machine-learning technology is based on people stumbling into a RIWI domain that is not commercially active. No personally identifiable information is collected or stored to ensure data quality and client protection. Clients can access RIWI’s Web-based dashboard 24/7, and they can download all raw data, unweighted and weighted, into any format.

Photo by NASA on Unsplash