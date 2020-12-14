Market Overview

How Blue Apron's 'Wellness 360' Campaign Focuses On Holistic Wellness
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 2:24pm   Comments
Meal delivery kit Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced a "Wellness 360" campaign Monday designed to promote holistic wellness through home cooking.

What Happened: Blue Apron launched Monday a new line of meal kits that it said helps people improve their physical, brain, relationship, mental and financial health, the company said in a press release.

New menu options focus on fresh produce, whole grains, high-quality proteins and natural sweeteners. These new ingredients are considered a complement to Blue Apron's existing Signature menu, which gives customers the ability and flexibility to choose meals that fit their lifestyle.

Related Link: Exclusive: Blue Apron's CEO On Management Turnover, COVID-19 Safety, Standing Out Among Meal Kit Rivals

Blue Apron is also improving its kits to focus on meals requiring less prep and easier cleanup. The company also created new menu items for kids that are based on the new Disney movie "Soul." 

Why It's Important: Blue Apron's pivot is part of the company's new mission statement and vision of "better living through better food" as it works to "spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking."

"We know home cooking is more than making a meal. It has the ability to unlock a host of different benefits across aspects of one's daily life, including reducing stress." Dani Simpson, Blue Apron's head of head of brand and marketing, said in the press release.

What's Next: Blue Apron will promote its new initiative across multiple channels, including streaming video and working with influencers, among others.

Photo courtesy of Blue Apron.

