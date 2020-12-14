Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Monday's morning session saw 240 companies set new 52-week highs.
Key Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT).
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) rallied the most, trading up 1486.3% to reach its new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:
- PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $221.69 Monday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.62 on Monday morning, moving up 2.28%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock made a new 52-week high of $216.70 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares broke to $75.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
- Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.52. Shares traded up 1.83%.
- MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,640.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit $66.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $238.78. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $167.29 with a daily change of up 3.24%.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $353.54 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $165.24 with a daily change of up 3.43%.
- Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
- Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.
- Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to $89.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.55. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.25.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares hit a yearly high of $336.17. The stock traded down 2.19% on the session.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
- Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to $85.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares were up 29.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.50.
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares set a new yearly high of $16.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares were up 6.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.20.
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $355.99. Shares traded down 0.72%.
- Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares hit $136.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.68%.
- Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.23. Shares traded up 2.18%.
- Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.91%.
- StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Monday morning, moving up 1.98%.
- Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.09%.
- Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.10.
- KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $199.33 with a daily change of up 2.88%.
- Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.09%.
- MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new 52-week high of $351.32 on Monday, moving up 2.31%.
- Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $61.65 with a daily change of up 1.36%.
- Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $384.10. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $149.63 with a daily change of up 2.46%.
- SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.
- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.39. Shares traded up 2.34%.
- Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $139.68. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.
- Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares hit $246.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.
- argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $308.09.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.06 with a daily change of up 2.57%.
- Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares were up 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.37.
- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.79.
- Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.78. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.
- Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $248.91 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.97 with a daily change of down 0.46%.
- Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.53.
- Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Monday, moving up 3.1%.
- XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares set a new yearly high of $123.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
- Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares hit $61.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.53%.
- Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $84.90 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares hit a yearly high of $174.22. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit a yearly high of $153.00. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.71 on Monday morning, moving down 2.02%.
- Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.26. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.
- Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
- Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares hit $182.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.
- Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares were up 2.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.20.
- Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.43. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.
- Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.39%.
- Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.99. Shares traded up 5.21%.
- Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.74 on Monday morning, moving up 4.39%.
- AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares hit $131.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.
- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares set a new yearly high of $55.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.
- Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.81%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.26 Monday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.
- Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares set a new yearly high of $131.47 this morning. The stock was up 4.6% on the session.
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.65 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.01. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.
- Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.50. Shares traded up 1.41%.
- Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.04 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.
- ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.85 this morning. The stock was up 6.59% on the session.
- Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares broke to $119.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.82%.
- Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.67. The stock was up 4.52% for the day.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares broke to $144.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%.
- Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.57. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.
- Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.72%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.
- Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.64. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.26 on Monday morning, moving up 2.39%.
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.59. Shares traded up 2.6%.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares broke to $77.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.26%.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $221.43. Shares traded up 1.78%.
- Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares broke to $14.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%.
- Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.40. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares hit a yearly high of $76.21. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $69.38. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.
- TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were up 1.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.08.
- WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit $23.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.
- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $70.92. Shares traded up 1.17%.
- eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.10. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.
- SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares were up 3.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.68 for a change of up 3.45%.
- PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.71.
- Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.66. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares were up 2.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.76 for a change of up 2.09%.
- Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.18. The stock traded up 6.83% on the session.
- Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.34 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.
- Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.63 on Monday, moving up 8.68%.
- Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $57.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.01. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
- Evercore (NYSE: EVR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $104.65. Shares traded up 2.65%.
- Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.78 on Monday, moving up 3.99%.
- Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares hit a yearly high of $42.71. The stock traded up 2.56% on the session.
- Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares broke to $99.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.70 Monday. The stock was up 6.03% for the day.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.62. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
- Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares broke to $8.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares were up 9.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.89.
- Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares set a new yearly high of $73.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.
- Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $80.40. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.
- WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.87 on Monday, moving up 1.62%.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.02 Monday. The stock was up 5.71% for the day.
- Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares broke to $24.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.
- Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares were up 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.62.
- Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.20 with a daily change of up 4.67%.
- CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $74.00. The stock traded up 5.02% on the session.
- Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.86. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.
- Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.06 on Monday, moving up 2.04%.
- TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares hit $73.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
- Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares broke to $64.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.
- Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.39. Shares traded up 1.32%.
- Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.05. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.96. Shares traded up 0.76%.
- Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares were up 1.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.63.
- PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%.
- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.83 on Monday, moving up 1.07%.
- NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were up 4.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.46.
- APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.98. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
- Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.66. Shares traded up 2.45%.
- PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.71%.
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.88 with a daily change of up 1.62%.
- Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.22. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
- Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.71. Shares traded up 7.53%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new yearly high of $87.64 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.
- Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $75.00. Shares traded up 116.76%.
- Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.71.
- Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.87 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.40 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.
- Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 3.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.86 for a change of up 3.89%.
- Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.94. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
- CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.64 on Monday, moving up 2.89%.
- Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.10 for a change of up 0.73%.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.13 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
- SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.46 Monday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.53.
- St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares hit $37.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.
- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.27 for a change of up 1.65%.
- Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares were up 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.63.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.77%.
- Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares were up 5.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.85.
- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares hit $9.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%.
- Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares set a new yearly high of $46.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.
- Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.82 with a daily change of up 0.34%.
- Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares set a new yearly high of $40.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
- Buckle (NYSE: BKE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.36. Shares traded up 2.16%.
- Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90 for a change of up 1.54%.
- Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.68. The stock traded up 5.86% on the session.
- Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.93.
- Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit $52.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.6%.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.77%.
- Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.77 on Monday, moving up 2.6%.
- Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 10.93% on the session.
- Systemax (NYSE: SYX) shares were up 4.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.98.
- BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares broke to $41.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.93%.
- Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares hit $76.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares were up 3.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.98 for a change of up 3.57%.
- Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.49. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.
- Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Monday, moving up 2.98%.
- Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
- Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.86 with a daily change of up 5.22%.
- BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.59.
- Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.69 Monday. The stock was up 10.37% for the day.
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.00. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.13%.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.56 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
- Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.72. The stock was up 6.4% for the day.
- Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.87.
- Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares hit $44.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.
- IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to $45.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.
- AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.78.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares were up 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.41.
- Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.95.
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares were up 2.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.92.
- Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.87. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.61 Monday. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.
- Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.
- Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 39.97%.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
- Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.20.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.85.
- Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.66. The stock traded up 4.18% on the session.
- Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Monday morning, moving up 2.9%.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.66. The stock traded up 29.58% on the session.
- OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit $29.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
- Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.15. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares hit a yearly high of $3.49. The stock traded up 11.48% on the session.
- XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.25.
- Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: DNN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.63. Shares traded up 9.51%.
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.75 on Monday, moving up 1.54%.
- Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.92. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.43%.
- Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.09% on the session.
- Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: UEC) shares hit a yearly high of $1.73. The stock traded up 10.26% on the session.
- New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.50.
- Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: LCTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.95 with a daily change of up 9.14%.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) shares hit a yearly high of $1.69. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
- Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.
- Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.74 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.
- Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares hit $19.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.
- Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares hit $8.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.82%.
- Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.78 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares were up 10.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.60.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares broke to $10.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.
- Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday morning, moving up 6.14%.
- Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: GLQ) shares hit a yearly high of $13.84. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.
- Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.
- Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.88. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.
- EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%.
- IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares broke to $12.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.
- ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares were up 3.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.04.
- Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares were up 2.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.63 for a change of up 2.63%.
- CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
- Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) shares set a new yearly high of $19.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.29 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.11%.
- Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares broke to $16.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.87%.
- Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) shares broke to $16.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1486.3%.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%.
- Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.
Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.
