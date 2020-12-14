Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Monday's morning session saw 240 companies set new 52-week highs.

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

(NASDAQ: PYPL). The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT).

(NASDAQ: SMIT). Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) rallied the most, trading up 1486.3% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $221.69 Monday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PYPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $221.69 Monday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day. Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.62 on Monday morning, moving up 2.28%.

(NYSE: TM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $154.62 on Monday morning, moving up 2.28%. Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock made a new 52-week high of $216.70 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

(NYSE: HON) stock made a new 52-week high of $216.70 Monday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) shares broke to $75.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.

(NYSE: RIO) shares broke to $75.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%. Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.52. Shares traded up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ: AMAT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $90.52. Shares traded up 1.83%. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,640.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MELI) stock made a new 52-week high of $1,640.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.98% for the day. TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares hit $66.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%.

(NYSE: TJX) shares hit $66.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.71%. Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $238.78. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ: TEAM) shares hit a yearly high of $238.78. The stock traded up 2.31% on the session. Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $167.29 with a daily change of up 3.24%.

(NASDAQ: BIDU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $167.29 with a daily change of up 3.24%. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $353.54 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.

(NYSE: TWLO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $353.54 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%. HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $165.24 with a daily change of up 3.43%.

(NYSE: HCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $165.24 with a daily change of up 3.43%. Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.

(NYSE: RACE) stock set a new 52-week high of $217.52 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%. Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

(NYSE: EMR) stock made a new 52-week high of $83.15 Monday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to $89.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: MNST) shares broke to $89.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.55. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MTCH) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.55. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.25.

(NYSE: TWTR) shares were up 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.25. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares hit a yearly high of $336.17. The stock traded down 2.19% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares hit a yearly high of $336.17. The stock traded down 2.19% on the session. Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE: A) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to $85.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%.

(NYSE: CHWY) shares broke to $85.95 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.94%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares were up 29.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.50.

(NASDAQ: ALXN) shares were up 29.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $159.50. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) shares set a new yearly high of $16.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session.

(NYSE: FCAU) shares set a new yearly high of $16.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.74% on the session. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: ZG) shares were up 6.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.20.

(NASDAQ: ZG) shares were up 6.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $138.20. RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $355.99. Shares traded down 0.72%.

(NYSE: RNG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $355.99. Shares traded down 0.72%. Zillow Gr (NASDAQ: Z) shares hit $136.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.68%.

(NASDAQ: Z) shares hit $136.21 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.68%. Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.23. Shares traded up 2.18%.

(NYSE: CTVA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $40.23. Shares traded up 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.91%.

(NYSE: WY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $33.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.91%. StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Monday morning, moving up 1.98%.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $77.41 on Monday morning, moving up 1.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.09%.

(NYSE: AJG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.84 on Monday morning, moving up 1.09%. Equifax (NYSE: EFX) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.10.

(NYSE: EFX) shares were up 1.58% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $191.10. KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

(NYSE: KKR) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.26 Monday. The stock was up 1.36% for the day. Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $199.33 with a daily change of up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ: TTWO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $199.33 with a daily change of up 2.88%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.09%.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $176.48 on Monday morning, moving up 2.09%. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new 52-week high of $351.32 on Monday, moving up 2.31%.

(NASDAQ: MDB) shares set a new 52-week high of $351.32 on Monday, moving up 2.31%. Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $61.65 with a daily change of up 1.36%.

(NYSE: FTCH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $61.65 with a daily change of up 1.36%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $384.10. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ZBRA) stock hit a yearly high price of $384.10. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. Xylem (NYSE: XYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE: XYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $99.45 on Monday morning, moving up 0.71%. PerkinElmer (NYSE: PKI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $149.63 with a daily change of up 2.46%.

(NYSE: PKI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $149.63 with a daily change of up 2.46%. SK Telecom Co (NYSE: SKM) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Monday, moving up 1.05%.

(NYSE: SKM) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.21 on Monday, moving up 1.05%. Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.39. Shares traded up 2.34%.

(NASDAQ: TRMB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $64.39. Shares traded up 2.34%. Zendesk (NYSE: ZEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $139.68. The stock was down 1.1% for the day.

(NYSE: ZEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $139.68. The stock was down 1.1% for the day. Waters (NYSE: WAT) shares hit $246.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%.

(NYSE: WAT) shares hit $246.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.56%. argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $308.09.

(NASDAQ: ARGX) shares were up 3.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $308.09. Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.06 with a daily change of up 2.57%.

(NASDAQ: CGNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.06 with a daily change of up 2.57%. Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) shares were up 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.37.

(NASDAQ: SRPT) shares were up 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $176.37. PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.79.

(NASDAQ: PTC) shares were up 1.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $115.79. Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.78. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE: ALLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.78. The stock traded up 0.8% on the session. Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $248.91 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.

(NASDAQ: MRTX) shares set a new yearly high of $248.91 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session. Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.97 with a daily change of down 0.46%.

(NASDAQ: NUAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.97 with a daily change of down 0.46%. Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.53.

(NYSE: GGG) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $71.53. Howmet Aerospace (NYSE: HWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Monday, moving up 3.1%.

(NYSE: HWM) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Monday, moving up 3.1%. XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) shares set a new yearly high of $123.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE: XPO) shares set a new yearly high of $123.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) shares hit $61.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.53%.

(NYSE: NVTA) shares hit $61.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.53%. Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $84.90 with a daily change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE: WLK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $84.90 with a daily change of up 0.92%. F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares hit a yearly high of $174.22. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FFIV) shares hit a yearly high of $174.22. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit a yearly high of $153.00. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RARE) shares hit a yearly high of $153.00. The stock traded up 5.0% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.71 on Monday morning, moving down 2.02%.

(NASDAQ: KC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.71 on Monday morning, moving down 2.02%. Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.26. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.26. The stock was up 4.29% for the day. Toro (NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.

(NYSE: TTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.45% for the day. Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) shares hit $182.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ: ASND) shares hit $182.49 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%. Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares were up 2.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.20.

(NYSE: FND) shares were up 2.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $92.20. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ: AMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $281.01 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.88%. Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.43. The stock was up 3.2% for the day.

(NYSE: DAR) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.43. The stock was up 3.2% for the day. Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.39%.

(NYSE: MOS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.53 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.39%. Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.99. Shares traded up 5.21%.

(NASDAQ: NTRA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $102.99. Shares traded up 5.21%. Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.74 on Monday morning, moving up 4.39%.

(NASDAQ: FATE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.74 on Monday morning, moving up 4.39%. AptarGroup (NYSE: ATR) shares hit $131.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

(NYSE: ATR) shares hit $131.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares set a new yearly high of $55.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BRKR) shares set a new yearly high of $55.09 this morning. The stock was up 1.8% on the session. Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.81%.

(NASDAQ: ADPT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.92 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.81%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.26 Monday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ARWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $78.26 Monday. The stock was up 3.0% for the day. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) shares set a new yearly high of $131.47 this morning. The stock was up 4.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ: XLRN) shares set a new yearly high of $131.47 this morning. The stock was up 4.6% on the session. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.65 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%.

(NASDAQ: BBIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $63.65 on Monday morning, moving up 2.05%. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.01. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IOVA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $52.01. The stock traded up 2.6% on the session. Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.50. Shares traded up 1.41%.

(NASDAQ: LECO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $122.50. Shares traded up 1.41%. Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.04 on Monday, moving up 0.84%.

(NYSE: ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.04 on Monday, moving up 0.84%. ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.

(NYSE: ITT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.85 this morning. The stock was up 6.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SFIX) shares set a new yearly high of $64.85 this morning. The stock was up 6.59% on the session. Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC) shares broke to $119.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.82%.

(NASDAQ: BPMC) shares broke to $119.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.82%. Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.67. The stock was up 4.52% for the day.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.67. The stock was up 4.52% for the day. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) shares broke to $144.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%.

(NASDAQ: UTHR) shares broke to $144.44 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.02%. Globus Medical (NYSE: GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.57. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session.

(NYSE: GMED) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.57. The stock traded up 2.28% on the session. Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.72%.

(NASDAQ: TPTX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $126.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.72%. Western Alliance (NYSE: WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.

(NYSE: WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.74 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%. Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.64. The stock was up 2.29% for the day.

(NYSE: TKR) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.64. The stock was up 2.29% for the day. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.26 on Monday morning, moving up 2.39%.

(NASDAQ: NEO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $52.26 on Monday morning, moving up 2.39%. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.59. Shares traded up 2.6%.

(NASDAQ: TGTX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.59. Shares traded up 2.6%. Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: BRKS) shares broke to $77.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.26%.

(NASDAQ: BRKS) shares broke to $77.35 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 7.26%. Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $221.43. Shares traded up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ: HELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $221.43. Shares traded up 1.78%. Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) shares broke to $14.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%.

(NYSE: CCJ) shares broke to $14.08 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.95%. Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.40. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $140.40. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) shares hit a yearly high of $76.21. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session.

(NYSE: SF) shares hit a yearly high of $76.21. The stock traded up 2.24% on the session. MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $69.38. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session.

(NYSE: MTZ) shares hit a yearly high of $69.38. The stock traded up 2.21% on the session. TFI International (NYSE: TFII) shares were up 1.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.08.

(NYSE: TFII) shares were up 1.22% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.08. WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit $23.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%.

(NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit $23.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.45%. Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $70.92. Shares traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE: HLI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $70.92. Shares traded up 1.17%. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.10. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EXPI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $70.10. The stock traded up 2.18% on the session. SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) shares were up 3.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.68 for a change of up 3.45%.

(NYSE: SAIL) shares were up 3.45% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.68 for a change of up 3.45%. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.71.

(NASDAQ: PTCT) shares were up 2.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.71. Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.66. The stock was up 3.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ: EIDX) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.66. The stock was up 3.01% for the day. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares were up 2.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.76 for a change of up 2.09%.

(NYSE: LPX) shares were up 2.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.76 for a change of up 2.09%. Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.18. The stock traded up 6.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LPRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $35.18. The stock traded up 6.83% on the session. Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.34 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day.

(NASDAQ: VRNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $140.34 Monday. The stock was up 2.57% for the day. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.63 on Monday, moving up 8.68%.

(NASDAQ: PACB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.63 on Monday, moving up 8.68%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $57.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%.

(NYSE: HASI) shares broke to $57.47 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.31%. Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.01. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ACHC) shares hit a yearly high of $48.01. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session. Evercore (NYSE: EVR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $104.65. Shares traded up 2.65%.

(NYSE: EVR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $104.65. Shares traded up 2.65%. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.78 on Monday, moving up 3.99%.

(NASDAQ: TRUP) shares set a new 52-week high of $107.78 on Monday, moving up 3.99%. Insmed (NASDAQ: INSM) shares hit a yearly high of $42.71. The stock traded up 2.56% on the session.

(NASDAQ: INSM) shares hit a yearly high of $42.71. The stock traded up 2.56% on the session. Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP) shares broke to $99.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE: EXP) shares broke to $99.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%. Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.70 Monday. The stock was up 6.03% for the day.

(NASDAQ: APPS) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.70 Monday. The stock was up 6.03% for the day. Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.62. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.

(NYSE: WTS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.62. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session. Antero Midstream (NYSE: AM) shares broke to $8.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%.

(NYSE: AM) shares broke to $8.60 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.24%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares were up 9.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.89.

(NASDAQ: APLS) shares were up 9.57% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.89. Endava (NYSE: DAVA) shares set a new yearly high of $73.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session.

(NYSE: DAVA) shares set a new yearly high of $73.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.62% on the session. Workiva (NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $80.40. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session.

(NYSE: WK) shares hit a yearly high of $80.40. The stock traded up 1.08% on the session. WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.87 on Monday, moving up 1.62%.

(NYSE: WCC) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.87 on Monday, moving up 1.62%. Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.02 Monday. The stock was up 5.71% for the day.

(NYSE: IIPR) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.02 Monday. The stock was up 5.71% for the day. Olin (NYSE: OLN) shares broke to $24.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%.

(NYSE: OLN) shares broke to $24.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.5%. Norbord (NYSE: OSB) shares were up 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.62.

(NYSE: OSB) shares were up 2.9% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.62. Progyny (NASDAQ: PGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.20 with a daily change of up 4.67%.

(NASDAQ: PGNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.20 with a daily change of up 4.67%. CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $74.00. The stock traded up 5.02% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) shares hit a yearly high of $74.00. The stock traded up 5.02% on the session. Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.86. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NTLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $56.86. The stock was up 2.82% for the day. Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.06 on Monday, moving up 2.04%.

(NASDAQ: ALKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.06 on Monday, moving up 2.04%. TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ: TTEC) shares hit $73.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) shares hit $73.78 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares broke to $64.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%.

(NYSE: R) shares broke to $64.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.92%. Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.39. Shares traded up 1.32%.

(NYSE: TRTN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $49.39. Shares traded up 1.32%. Methanex (NASDAQ: MEOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.05. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MEOH) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.05. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.96. Shares traded up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: FELE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.96. Shares traded up 0.76%. Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) shares were up 1.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.63.

(NASDAQ: FOCS) shares were up 1.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.63. PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ: PCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%.

(NASDAQ: PCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.97 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.9%. Kennametal (NYSE: KMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.83 on Monday, moving up 1.07%.

(NYSE: KMT) shares set a new 52-week high of $38.83 on Monday, moving up 1.07%. NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were up 4.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.46.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) shares were up 4.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $72.46. APi Gr (NYSE: APG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.98. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NYSE: APG) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.98. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

(NYSE: SPB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $70.85 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%. Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.66. Shares traded up 2.45%.

(NYSE: TRN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.66. Shares traded up 2.45%. PJT Partners (NYSE: PJT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.71%.

(NYSE: PJT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.71%. Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.88 with a daily change of up 1.62%.

(NASDAQ: CORT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.88 with a daily change of up 1.62%. Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.22. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.

(NYSE: EVTC) shares hit a yearly high of $41.22. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session. Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.71. Shares traded up 7.53%.

(NYSE: MCY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $55.71. Shares traded up 7.53%. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares set a new yearly high of $87.64 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session.

(NYSE: WD) shares set a new yearly high of $87.64 this morning. The stock was up 3.21% on the session. Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ: FRHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $46.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $75.00. Shares traded up 116.76%.

(NASDAQ: ARVN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $75.00. Shares traded up 116.76%. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ: IBTX) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.71.

(NASDAQ: IBTX) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $61.71. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.87 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%.

(NYSE: BMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $89.87 on Monday morning, moving up 1.53%. Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.40 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%.

(NASDAQ: XNCR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.40 on Monday morning, moving up 2.12%. Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 3.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.86 for a change of up 3.89%.

(NASDAQ: REGI) shares were up 3.89% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $66.86 for a change of up 3.89%. Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.94. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

(NYSE: MC) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.94. The stock was up 2.21% for the day. CommVault Systems (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.64 on Monday, moving up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ: CVLT) shares set a new 52-week high of $53.64 on Monday, moving up 2.89%. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.10 for a change of up 0.73%.

(NASDAQ: COOP) shares were up 0.73% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.10 for a change of up 0.73%. Dycom Industries (NYSE: DY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.13 with a daily change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE: DY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $79.13 with a daily change of up 0.18%. SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%.

(NYSE: FLOW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $58.94 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.02%. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.46 Monday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day.

(NYSE: HTH) stock made a new 52-week high of $26.46 Monday. The stock was up 1.73% for the day. Avanos Medical (NYSE: AVNS) shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.53.

(NYSE: AVNS) shares were up 2.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.53. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares hit $37.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%.

(NYSE: JOE) shares hit $37.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.27%. Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.27 for a change of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ: THRM) shares were up 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $64.27 for a change of up 1.65%. Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) shares were up 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.63.

(NASDAQ: FWRD) shares were up 0.15% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $78.63. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.77%.

(NASDAQ: NGM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 10.77%. Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) shares were up 5.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.85.

(NASDAQ: STOK) shares were up 5.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.85. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares hit $9.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%.

(NASDAQ: INFN) shares hit $9.69 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.45%. Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) shares set a new yearly high of $46.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.

(NYSE: EVA) shares set a new yearly high of $46.66 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Monday, moving up 0.46%.

(NYSE: AVYA) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Monday, moving up 0.46%. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.82 with a daily change of up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ: HLIO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $53.82 with a daily change of up 0.34%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) shares set a new yearly high of $40.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HCAT) shares set a new yearly high of $40.40 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Buckle (NYSE: BKE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.36. Shares traded up 2.16%.

(NYSE: BKE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.36. Shares traded up 2.16%. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90 for a change of up 1.54%.

(NASDAQ: PATK) shares were up 1.54% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $69.90 for a change of up 1.54%. Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.68. The stock traded up 5.86% on the session.

(NASDAQ: PSNL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.68. The stock traded up 5.86% on the session. Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE: MNR) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.93.

(NYSE: MNR) shares were up 3.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.93. Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit $52.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.6%.

(NASDAQ: DOMO) shares hit $52.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.6%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.77%.

(NASDAQ: BCRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.77%. Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.77 on Monday, moving up 2.6%.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.77 on Monday, moving up 2.6%. Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 10.93% on the session.

(NASDAQ: INSG) shares set a new yearly high of $16.50 this morning. The stock was up 10.93% on the session. Systemax (NYSE: SYX) shares were up 4.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.98.

(NYSE: SYX) shares were up 4.0% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.98. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares broke to $41.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.93%.

(NASDAQ: BLFS) shares broke to $41.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.93%. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares hit $76.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ: MSEX) shares hit $76.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%. PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares were up 3.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.98 for a change of up 3.57%.

(NYSE: PAR) shares were up 3.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.98 for a change of up 3.57%. Primoris Services (NASDAQ: PRIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.49. The stock was down 0.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: PRIM) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.49. The stock was down 0.07% for the day. Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE: LBRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Monday, moving up 2.98%.

(NYSE: LBRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.50 on Monday, moving up 2.98%. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ: FARO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.86 with a daily change of up 5.22%.

(NASDAQ: CSTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.86 with a daily change of up 5.22%. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.59.

(NYSE: BST) shares were up 1.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.59. Codexis (NASDAQ: CDXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.69 Monday. The stock was up 10.37% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CDXS) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.69 Monday. The stock was up 10.37% for the day. Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FREQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.00. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FREQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.00. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TCRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.13%.

(NASDAQ: TCRR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.13%. Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.56 with a daily change of up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ: PRVB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.56 with a daily change of up 1.67%. Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.72. The stock was up 6.4% for the day.

(AMEX: NXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $2.72. The stock was up 6.4% for the day. Tekla Healthcare (NYSE: HQH) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.87.

(NYSE: HQH) shares were up 1.76% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.87. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares hit $44.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ: KFRC) shares hit $44.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%. IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to $45.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to $45.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%. AllianzGI Artificial (NYSE: AIO) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.78.

(NYSE: AIO) shares were up 1.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.78. WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) shares were up 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.41.

(NYSE: WOW) shares were up 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.41. Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESTA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.95.

(NASDAQ: ESTA) shares were up 0.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $31.95. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) shares were up 2.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.92.

(NASDAQ: ERII) shares were up 2.74% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.92. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.87. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.87. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.61 Monday. The stock was down 4.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ: FOSL) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.61 Monday. The stock was down 4.7% for the day. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%.

(NYSE: DFIN) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.33 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.36%. Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 39.97%.

(NASDAQ: VERU) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.44 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 39.97%. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ: ORBC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.18 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%. Morgan Stanley China (NYSE: CAF) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.20.

(NYSE: CAF) shares were up 0.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.20. Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.85.

(NASDAQ: STRL) shares were up 7.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.85. Curis (NASDAQ: CRIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.66. The stock traded up 4.18% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CRIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.66. The stock traded up 4.18% on the session. Tekla Life Sciences (NYSE: HQL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Monday morning, moving up 2.9%.

(NYSE: HQL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Monday morning, moving up 2.9%. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.66. The stock traded up 29.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EVLO) shares hit a yearly high of $11.66. The stock traded up 29.58% on the session. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit $29.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.

(NASDAQ: OPRX) shares hit $29.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%. Alerus Financial (NASDAQ: ALRS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.15. Shares traded up 0.97%.

(NASDAQ: ALRS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.15. Shares traded up 0.97%. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) shares hit a yearly high of $3.49. The stock traded up 11.48% on the session.

(AMEX: UUUU) shares hit a yearly high of $3.49. The stock traded up 11.48% on the session. XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.25.

(NASDAQ: XOMA) shares were up 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.25. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: DNN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.63. Shares traded up 9.51%.

(AMEX: DNN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.63. Shares traded up 9.51%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: MTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.75 on Monday, moving up 1.54%.

(AMEX: MTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.75 on Monday, moving up 1.54%. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.92. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session.

(NYSE: OPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.92. The stock traded up 1.97% on the session. 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.43%.

(AMEX: XXII) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.43%. Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.09% on the session.

(NYSE: DAC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.24 this morning. The stock was up 8.09% on the session. Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CLFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.32 Monday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day. Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: UEC) shares hit a yearly high of $1.73. The stock traded up 10.26% on the session.

(AMEX: UEC) shares hit a yearly high of $1.73. The stock traded up 10.26% on the session. New Providence (NASDAQ: NPA) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.50.

(NASDAQ: NPA) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.50. Tortoise Energy Infr (NYSE: TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NYSE: TYG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.41. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: LCTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.95 with a daily change of up 9.14%.

(AMEX: LCTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.95 with a daily change of up 9.14%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: AMPE) shares hit a yearly high of $1.69. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.

(AMEX: AMPE) shares hit a yearly high of $1.69. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%.

(NASDAQ: CCB) stock set a new 52-week high of $23.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.65%. Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.74 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ: OTIC) shares set a new yearly high of $5.74 this morning. The stock was up 3.87% on the session. Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) shares hit $19.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%.

(NYSE: CEM) shares hit $19.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.42%. Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares hit $8.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.82%.

(NASDAQ: FVE) shares hit $8.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.82%. Farmland Partners (NYSE: FPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.78 with a daily change of up 1.87%.

(NYSE: FPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.78 with a daily change of up 1.87%. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares were up 10.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.60.

(NASDAQ: TUSK) shares were up 10.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.60. Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares broke to $10.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.

(NYSE: GSL) shares broke to $10.97 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%. Neuronetics (NASDAQ: STIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday morning, moving up 6.14%.

(NASDAQ: STIM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.98 on Monday morning, moving up 6.14%. Clough Global Equity Fund Clough Global Equity Fund Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: GLQ) shares hit a yearly high of $13.84. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(AMEX: GLQ) shares hit a yearly high of $13.84. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.4% for the day.

(NASDAQ: LUMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.95 Monday. The stock was up 3.4% for the day. Madison Covrd Call & Eqt (NYSE: MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.88. The stock was up 1.33% for the day.

(NYSE: MCN) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.88. The stock was up 1.33% for the day. EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%.

(NASDAQ: EMKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.22%. IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares broke to $12.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ: IEC) shares broke to $12.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.73%. ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.

(NYSE: CTR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.40 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%. Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ: MAGS) shares were up 3.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.04.

(NASDAQ: MAGS) shares were up 3.73% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.04. Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares were up 2.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.63 for a change of up 2.63%.

(NYSE: MN) shares were up 2.63% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.63 for a change of up 2.63%. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ: CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ: CFBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%. Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ: RNDB) shares set a new yearly high of $19.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RNDB) shares set a new yearly high of $19.11 this morning. The stock was up 1.59% on the session. Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.29 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ: BASI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.29 on Monday morning, moving up 0.56%. BioLine Rx (NASDAQ: BLRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.11%.

(NASDAQ: BLRX) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.11%. Big Rock Partners (NASDAQ: BRPA) shares broke to $16.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.87%.

(NASDAQ: BRPA) shares broke to $16.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 21.87%. Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) shares broke to $16.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1486.3%.

(NYSE: CSU) shares broke to $16.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1486.3%. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%.

(NASDAQ: EVOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.58 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%. Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.15%.

