Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 10:02am   Comments
Monday morning saw 1 company set new 52-week lows.

Over the course of the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stock hit new 52-week lows:

  • Tenzing Acquisition (NASDAQ: TZAC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $8.33 and later moving up 0.33%.

 

If other companies set new 52-week lows, Benzinga will be the first to make you aware of it. Stay tuned for further updates.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

