Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Reaches Deal To Build 100 EV Charging, Battery Swap Stations In China
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 10:44am   Comments
Share:
Nio Reaches Deal To Build 100 EV Charging, Battery Swap Stations In China

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE: NIO), which recently unveiled its third equity offering of the year, is strengthening its battery-related infrastructure in China.

What Happened: Nio signed a cooperative framework agreement with State Grid Electric Vehicle Service Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of China's state-owned electric utility State Grid, to jointly construct 100 battery charging and swapping stations nationwide in 2021.

This is in pursuit of making charging and battery swapping facilities fully connected to improve energy supply experience for users and also lower the total ownership costs of electric vehicles. 

The two entities are also working on jointly developing vehicle-to-grid — V2G — technologies that facilitate EV charging during low demand hours.

This will likely reduce the peak amount of load and distribute loads to non-peak hours in a bid to improve the utility efficiency of China's power grid.

Related Link: Nio's Li Talks China's EV Market Potential, Competitive Advantage At Beijing Event

Why It's Important: After sales inflected higher following a COVID-19-driven downturn, Nio is executing on its strategy of improving user experience and service.

The commitment to build battery-related infrastructure is a step in this direction. The development is also expected to increase EV adoption in the Chinese market.

In order to reduce EV costs for potential buyers, Nio rolled out the innovative battery-as-a-service leasing scheme in late August.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

NIO Price Action: Nio was trading down 3.14% to $40.66 at last check MOnday, with the shares reacting to the discounted pricing the EV maker set for its 68-million-share follow-on offering.

Related Link: BofA's Takeaways On Nio's 2021 Plans

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

Can Tesla's Dizzying Valuation Ahead Of S&P Inclusion Last? Analysts Are Divided
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Xpeng Is Positioning Itself As Tech Leader Among China's 'Fab Four' EV Makers, Deutsche Bank Says
Understanding NIO's Unusual Options Activity
Nio Prices Upsized 68M Share Follow-On Offering At 7% Discount
35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Global Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com