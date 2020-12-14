Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Opts 'Flexible Work Week,' Pushes Office Return To September 2021: NYT
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 14, 2020 8:08am   Comments
Share:
Google Opts 'Flexible Work Week,' Pushes Office Return To September 2021: NYT

Alphabet, Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) extends the remote work period for its staff until September 2021, the New York Times reports.

What Happened: Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai told office staff in Sunday’s email that the return to office is delayed till September.

Post return, Google is moving to a hybrid “flexible workweek” model, under which employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office for “collaboration days” while working from home the other days, NYT reports.

The proposed changes could affect how other Silicon Valley companies will work.

Why It Matters: “We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being,” Pichai wrote in the email.

Pichai added that no company of Google’s scale had adopted a fully hybrid model for its workforce, and it will be interesting to try. However, Pichai’s email did not mention vaccination requirements for return to the office. 

Google has recommended that employees obtain the vaccine when their health care provider or local public health authority makes it available, a company spokeswoman told NYT.

Work from home has become a hot debate topic since the pandemic outbreak with various leaders’ varying opinions. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) CEO Reed Hastings called remote work a “pure negative” in his interview with the Wall Street Journal, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon doesn’t expect normalcy till mid-2021 and is aiming for just 15% to 25% of capacity.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Apple Users Can Now Make Siri Go Quack, Quack, Quack
Google Kills Its Google Home Max Smart Speaker Line
FTC Orders Social Media Giants To Share Information On Data Collection Policies
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Face Multi-Billion Fines In UK Under Online Safety Legislation
How The Younger Generation Reshaped The E-Commerce Rulebook
Stock Market Recap For the Week Of 12/7/2020: IPOs, Vaccines & Facebook Lawsuit
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: New York Times Wall Street Journal work from homeNews Top Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com