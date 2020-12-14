35 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 74.4% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after declining over 8% on Friday. A Special Meeting of Stockholders is scheduled to reconvene on Wednesday December 16.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) rose 55.6% to $4.14 in pre-market trading as the company Reported in 8K filing that it received notice of forgiveness for a $1.06 million PPP loan.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) shares rose 34.7% to $163.00 in pre-market trading after AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN) announced plans buy the company for $39 billion.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) shares rose 24.3% to $7.90 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Friday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares rose 16.6% to $5.54 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Friday. Marathon Patent Group last week purchased additional 10K S-19j Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain and announced plans to open a second data center.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 15.3% to $9.99 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 14.8% to $0.8726 in pre-market trading after surging around 20% on Friday.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 13.6% to $2.09 in pre-market trading.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 10.4% to $15.18 in pre-market trading after climbing 12% on Friday. The company on Thursday announced its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is now available at T-Mobile and on Friday announced the availability of 5G MiFi M200 in Japan.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) rose 9.9% to $30.90 in pre-market trading after declining around 18% on Friday.
- Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGRO) rose 9.5% to $14.24 in pre-market trading. Innoviz Technologies said Friday it will go public via a merger with the SPAC Collective Growth Corporation.
- Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) rose 9.4% to $2.33 in pre-market trading.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) rose 8.7% to $0.84 in pre-market trading. Phunware, last week, reported the receipt of privacy shield certification.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 8.3% to $1.95 in pre-market trading.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) rose 8% to $19.78 in pre-market trading. Tattooed Chef, last week, reported expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) rose 7.8% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after the company said VACEPA Covid-19 Cardiolink-9 randomized trial suggests improvement in outpatient-reported Covid-19 symptoms.
- Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) rose 7.4% to $6.40 in pre-market trading. Bit Digital, earlier during the month, highlighted completion of acquisition of $13,902,742 worth of bitcoin miners with total hash rate of 1,003.5 Ph/s.
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) rose 7.1% to $7.69 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Friday.
- Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD) rose 6.1% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 5.9% to $20.10 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by private-equity firm Vista Equity Partners in an all-cash transaction for $20.26 per share..
Losers
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARPO) fell 36.9% to $1.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported statistically significant topline results from razuprotafib glaucoma Phase 2 trial. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Aerpio Pharmaceuticals with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $2 to $1.5.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) fell 36.3% to $0.20 in pre-market trading. Destination XL Group is looking to fiscal year 2021 for continued recovery.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 14.3% to $47.98 in pre-market trading after declining over 22% on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences last week shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPCE) shares fell 13.4% to $27.81 in pre-market trading.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 10.9% to $7.46 in pre-market trading. SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares tumbled around 53% on Friday after the company reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 7.7% to $3.22 in pre-market trading after declining over 38% on Friday. Immutep last week reported a statistically significant survival benefit for key patient groups in its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study in metastatic breast cancer.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) shares fell 7.6% to $8.31 in pre-market trading. Vivos Therapeutics shares climbed around 50% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share..
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) fell 7.2% to $3.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 15% on Friday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 6.7% to $8.18 in pre-market trading. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares climbed over 41% on Friday as the company announced an agreement with Crown Laboratories, a skin care company, for the exclusive rights to sell and market Sonoma's products for the over-the-counter dermatological market in the U.S.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 6.3% to $39.34 in pre-market trading after the company priced its 68 million ADS offering at $39 per ADS.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) fell 6% to $1.27 in pre-market trading.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 5.7% to $0.6527 in pre-market trading. Neos Therapeutics and Aytu Biosciences last week announced a merger agreement.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) fell 5.7% to $2.15 in pre-market trading. Xenetic Biosciences, last week, announced a roughly 2.45 million shares registered direct offering priced at $2.45 per share.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) fell 5.6% to $51.23 in pre-market trading after the company announced it would acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in cash and stock.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 4.3% to $3.53 in pre-market trading.
