72 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) shares jumped 194.5% to close at $58.90 after the company priced its IPO at $20 per share.
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) shares climbed 116.2% to close at $24.00 on Friday following a merger deal with EV charging company EVBox Group.
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FDMT) gained 76.1% to close at $40.50 after pricing its IPO at $23 per share.
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) gained 65.6% to close at $38.08 as the company priced its IPO at $23 a share.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) jumped 51.6% to close at $5.61 after the company announced a $90 million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) surged 49.8% to close at $8.99 after the company priced its IPO at $6 per share.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) gained 42.7% to close at $11.54.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) surged 41.6% to close at $3.10 following news Ron Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes purchased 625,000 shares of company stock.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares surged 41.3% to close at $8.76 as the company announced an agreement with Crown Laboratories, a skin care company, for the exclusive rights to sell and market Sonoma's products for the over-the-counter dermatological market in the U.S.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 38% to close at $3.45.
- Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPH) gained 36.8% to close at $2.9550.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares jumped 28.1% to close at $7.89 after the company agreed to merge with Fog Cutter Capital Group.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) gained 24% to close at $1.50. Ampio entered into collaborative research agreements to explore additional clinical indications for its immunomodulatory drug, Ampion.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) rose 22.4% to close at $3.44. NantHealth recently presented significant treatment insights at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in a time of need with the pandemic’s impact on cancer care.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) climbed 19.7% to close at $0.7600 after climbing over 11% on Thursday.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) surged 19.4% to close at $12.72.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 19.1% to close at $4.73 after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) jumped 19% to close at $1.44. Allied Esports Entertainment, last month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) surged 18.7% to close at $56.98.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) gained 18.1% to close at $2.54.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares jumped 17.6% to close at $7.54. Evelo Biosciences, last week, reported new clinical candidate in oncology.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) gained 17.4% to close at $13.00.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) surged 16.3% to close at $25.09.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) gained 15.5% to close at $2.69.
- Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTEM) surged 15.4% to close at $9.96.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 15.2% to close at $4.09.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares rose 14.9% to close at $31.00.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) surged 14.6% to close at $4.01.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) climbed 13.6% to close at $175.72. Walt Disney, during its Investor Day 2020, said streaming platform Disney+ hit 86.8 million subscribers. The streaming platform also announced plans to add something new every week with dozens of branded series heading to the streaming platform.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 13.2% to close at $6.68 after SVB Leerink maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $11 to $14. Ardelyx Director David Mott also purchased 170,000 shares at average price of $5.89 per share.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 12.2% to close at $13.76. The company on Thursday announced its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is now available at T-Mobile and on Friday announced the availability of 5G MiFi M200 in Japan.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares climbed 11.7% to close at $4.57 after the company received positive CHMP opinion for Ogluo™, its ready-to-use glucagon for injection, for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) climbed 11.7% to close at $12.35.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) gained 9.8% to close at $7.51.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 9.2% to close at $2.84. LiveXLive Media, on Thursday, reported a 2 million share buyback program.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) climbed 8.5% to close at $124.88.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 7.9% to close at $1.37 after reporting Q4 results.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares gained 7.9% to close at $4.64 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) gained 7.5% to close at $0.69.
- Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) rose 6.5% to close at $12.49.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) rose 5.8% to close at $95.77 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares tumbled 52.6% to close at $8.37 on Friday after the company reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast. The company’s stock jumped 176% on Thursday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 38.7% to close at $3.49. Immutep shares climbed 165% on Thursday after the company said its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase 2 clinical trial of Immutep's eftilagimod alpha in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) fell 28.4% to close at $80.40 after gaining 37% on Thursday. ALX Oncology priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 2.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $76 per share.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) dropped 28.2% to close at $2.44 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 25.7% to close at $1.50 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 22.8% to close at $6.28 on profit taking after the stock rallied following news of a merger with Neos Therapeutics.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GLSI) dropped 22.5% to close at $56.00 after climbing over 26% on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences recently shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) fell 21.5% to close at $12.28.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) fell 20.7% to close at $1.19 after the company reported secondary public offering of 8.55 million shares of common stock for selling stockholders.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dipped 19.6% to close at $29.60. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) declined 18.1% to close at $4.36.
- Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) fell 17.7% to close at $28.12.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 16.9% to close at $3.50 after declining over 26% on Thursday.
- Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RUBY) dropped 16.9% to close at $6.39.
- Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) dipped 16% to close at $64.15.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 15.3% to close at $0.6920. Neos Therapeutics shares jumped 48% on Thursday after the company and Aytu Biosciences announced a merger agreement.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) fell 15.3% to close at $14.51 after announcing CEO transition.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) declined 14.8% to close at $2.83 after gaining over 29% on Thursday.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) declined 14% to close at $26.16 after the company priced its ~2.23 million shares common stock offering at $26 per share.
- Monaker Group Inc (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 13.4% to close at $3.10. Monaker Group raised instantly confirmable alternative lodging rental properties available through booking engine to over 3.4 million units.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) dipped 13.3% to close at $2.74.
- Ideaya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IDYA) fell 13.2% to close at $14.24.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MACK) dropped 12.9% to close at $7.24.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 12.8% to close at $1.70. Boxlight shares jumped 17% on Thursday after it was reported the CEO purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 per share.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 12.6% to close at $2.29.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares fell 11.8% to close at $0.75. 9 Meters Biopharma shares recently received Orphan Drug Designation for NM-003.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) declined 11.6% to close at $3.98 after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 9.9% to close at $1.36 following a 20% surge on Thursday.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares fell 9% to close at $4.75 after gaining 9% on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group recently purchased additional 10K S-19j Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain and announced plans to open a second data center.
- NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) fell 7.9% to close at $3.94. NatWest Group filed for a mixed shelf offering.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 7.2% to close at $41.98 after the company reported a proposed offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares.
