iPhone Factory Vandalized By Workers In India Discontent Over Wages, Working Hours

An Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier’s factory has been attacked by workers in India who claim they were brutally exploited, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

What Happened: Taiwan-based Wistron Corporation, whose factory near Bengaluru is often showcased by Indian authorities as an example of homegrown manufacturing, saw violence including arson by workers angry over wages and working hours, according to the Journal.

M.D. Harigovind, an official from an Indian union, attributed the agitation to “the brutal exploitation of workers and sweatshop-like conditions.”

Wistron said it was “deeply shocked” by the unrest with a spokesperson reportedly saying “we follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation.”

An Apple spokesperson said the tech giant is “dedicated to ensuring everyone in our supply chain is treated with dignity and respect,” the Journal reported.

Why It Matters: Last month, Apple put another Taiwanese supplier, Pegatron Corporation, on probation after it discovered cases of labor violations.

In mainland China, Apple employees have alleged that the Tim Cook-led company is complicit in the violation of the country’s labor laws.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.7% lower at $122.41 on Friday and fell 0.11% in the after-hours session.