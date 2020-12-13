Market Overview

Facebook Balks At Taking Down Hindu Extremist Content Over Fears Of Worker Safety: WSJ
Catherine Ross  
 
December 13, 2020 4:17pm   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) decided not to take down content related to an extremist group fearing it might lead to attacks on its employees in India.

What Happened: In June, after a violent incident on a Pentecostal church outside New Delhi that led to a pastor being beaten by the attackers, a nationalist organization called Bajrang Dal claimed responsibility.

The video address of the group was posted on Facebook and was viewed almost 250,000 times.

And while it contradicts Facebook's hate speech policy, it has not been taken down, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Why It Matters: The company's social media security team has issued a report saying that taking the video down might put India-based staff in danger.

“Banning Bajrang Dal might precipitate physical attacks against Facebook personnel or facilities,” WSJ quoted the security team report.

The team also warned about risks from removing Sanatan Sanstha and Sri Ram Sena, two other right-wing Hindu nationalist groups, from Facebook.

Bajrang Dal is classified as “a militant religious organization” by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency. It has committed hate crimes and religiously motivated killings, according to the Wall Street Journal report. 

Price Action: Facebook stock closed at $273.55 on Friday and traded 0.27% lower at $272.80 in the post-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

