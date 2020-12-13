Market Overview

Tesla To Shut Down Fremont Lines For Models S, X From Dec. 24 To Jan. 11

Gary Anglebrandt , Benzinga Contributor  
December 13, 2020 6:45am   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLAwill be stopping production of the high-end Model S and Model X cars from December 24 to January 11 at its Fremont, California, factory.

This according to an article from CNBC, citing an email to Tesla employees.

Employees will be paid for one week of the time off. The company also said workers could try to find work in other areas of Tesla to cover the shutdown period.

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.

Pausing Amid A Ramp-Up: It is unclear why Tesla wants to pause the lines. Separately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an email to employees on Friday that the company needs to ramp up production overall. The company is hurrying to meet its goal of making 500,000 vehicles by year's end.

The company needs to deliver over 181,000 vehicles this quarter to reach that goal, according to electric vehicle news site Electrek.

Photo courtesy of Tesla

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elektrek Elon Musk

