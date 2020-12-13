Tesla To Shut Down Fremont Lines For Models S, X From Dec. 24 To Jan. 11

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) will be stopping production of the high-end Model S and Model X cars from December 24 to January 11 at its Fremont, California, factory.

This according to an article from CNBC, citing an email to Tesla employees.

Employees will be paid for one week of the time off. The company also said workers could try to find work in other areas of Tesla to cover the shutdown period.

Pausing Amid A Ramp-Up: It is unclear why Tesla wants to pause the lines. Separately, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an email to employees on Friday that the company needs to ramp up production overall. The company is hurrying to meet its goal of making 500,000 vehicles by year's end.

The company needs to deliver over 181,000 vehicles this quarter to reach that goal, according to electric vehicle news site Electrek.

Photo courtesy of Tesla