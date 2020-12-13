Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boutique Triplex Penthouse On Madison Avenue Hits The Market For $27.8M
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2020 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Boutique Triplex Penthouse On Madison Avenue Hits The Market For $27.8M

Fancy purchasing a penthouse on the Upper East Side in Manhattan?

This triplex penthouse on 1228 Madison Avenue has hit the market with an asking price of $27.85 million. It has three full floors with access to eight private terraces and Central Park views in the hip Upper East Side.

This is a “boutique residential building” with architecture by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and interiors by Kelly Behun Studio. The deal adds the 16th floor to a 17th and 18th-floor penthouse to form a townhome-like residence crowning the top of the building.

Notable highlights include the 16th floor "Great Room," with arched windows that offer unobstructed views of Central Park over a set-back terrace. There is also a full-floor master bedroom suite that features two private terraces, Juliet balconies and a dressing room.

The New York Post reported on Friday that a buyer was rumored to be in contract to close on the property at its last asking price of $27.85 million.

Related links:
Check Out This $25M Terraced Penthouse On Park Place In NYC

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: new york Upper East Side wealthNews Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com