Nasdaq-100's Annual Reconstitution: Expedia and Citrix Out, Peloton and Marvell Technology In

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has announced the annual reconstitution of its Nasdaq-100 Index.

The changes will come into effect on Dec. 21, prior to the market's open. The Nasdaq-100 Index lists the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq and is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ).

In: The companies being added are:

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEP)

(Nasdaq: AEP) Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: MRVL)

(Nasdaq: MRVL) Match Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCH)

(Nasdaq: MTCH) Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA)

(Nasdaq: OKTA) Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON)

(Nasdaq: PTON) Atlassian Corporation Plc (Nasdaq: TEAM)

The identity and access management company Okta has grown by 118.73% year to date, while the software development company Atlassian Corporation grew by 92.80%.

Fitness company Peloton, which gained significant attention this year due to increased home training amid lockdowns, has shown 38% growth.

Out: The companies being removed are:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN)

(Nasdaq: BMRN) Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS)

(Nasdaq: CTXS) Expedia Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPE)

(Nasdaq: EXPE) Liberty Global plc (Nasdaq: LBTYA) (Nasdaq: LBTYK)

(Nasdaq: LBTYA) (Nasdaq: LBTYK) Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTWO)

(Nasdaq: TTWO) Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULTA)

Image: Bfishadow via Wikimedia