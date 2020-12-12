Nasdaq-100's Annual Reconstitution: Expedia and Citrix Out, Peloton and Marvell Technology In
Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has announced the annual reconstitution of its Nasdaq-100 Index.
The changes will come into effect on Dec. 21, prior to the market's open. The Nasdaq-100 Index lists the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq and is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ).
In: The companies being added are:
- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEP)
- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: MRVL)
- Match Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCH)
- Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA)
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON)
- Atlassian Corporation Plc (Nasdaq: TEAM)
The identity and access management company Okta has grown by 118.73% year to date, while the software development company Atlassian Corporation grew by 92.80%.
Fitness company Peloton, which gained significant attention this year due to increased home training amid lockdowns, has shown 38% growth.
Out: The companies being removed are:
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN)
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS)
- Expedia Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPE)
- Liberty Global plc (Nasdaq: LBTYA) (Nasdaq: LBTYK)
- Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTWO)
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULTA)
Image: Bfishadow via Wikimedia
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Coronavirus NASDAQ Nasdaq-100 PelotonNews Markets General Best of Benzinga