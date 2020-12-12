Market Overview

Nasdaq-100's Annual Reconstitution: Expedia and Citrix Out, Peloton and Marvell Technology In
Catherine Ross  
 
December 12, 2020 4:32pm   Comments
Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has announced the annual reconstitution of its Nasdaq-100 Index.

The changes will come into effect on Dec. 21, prior to the market's open. The Nasdaq-100 Index lists the 100 largest non-financial companies on the Nasdaq and is the basis of the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ).

In: The companies being added are:

  • American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEP)
  • Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: MRVL)
  • Match Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTCH)
  • Okta, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKTA)
  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON)
  • Atlassian Corporation Plc (Nasdaq: TEAM)

The identity and access management company Okta has grown by 118.73% year to date, while the software development company Atlassian Corporation grew by 92.80%. 

Fitness company Peloton, which gained significant attention this year due to increased home training amid lockdowns, has shown 38% growth.

Out: The companies being removed are:

  • BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN)
  • Citrix Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTXS)
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPE)
  • Liberty Global plc (Nasdaq: LBTYA) (Nasdaq: LBTYK)
  • Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTWO)
  • Ulta Beauty, Inc. (Nasdaq: ULTA)

Image: Bfishadow via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Coronavirus NASDAQ Nasdaq-100 PelotonNews Markets General Best of Benzinga

