Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Will Replace REIT In S&P 500, Occidental Petroleum In S&P 100
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2020 5:33pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Will Replace REIT In S&P 500, Occidental Petroleum In S&P 100

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is replacing Apartment Investment and Management Co. (NYSE: AIV) in the S&P 500 Index on Dec. 21, the index announced Friday. 

Tesla will also be added to the S&P 100, replacing Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY); the energy company will remain in the S&P 500. 

It is estimated Tesla's addition will likely result in about $78 billion of inflows into the stock from passive funds indexed to the S&P 500 Index, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Boris Lerner.

After a long wait, Tesla has finally managed to receive S&P Global's blessings for addition to the Index.

Tesla will be the largest addition to the S&P 500 Index ever and will become the eighth most heavily weighted stock in the index.

S&P Makes Other Changes: In another index change, Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) will replace Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. (NASD: DNKN) in the S&P MidCap 400.

Apartment Investment and Management is spinning off Apartment Income REIT in a transaction expected to be completed after the close Monday, Dec. 14, the index said, at which point Apartment Investment and Management will "no longer be representative of the S&P Composite 1500 indices market cap ranges."

Dunkin' Brands is being acquired by Inspire Brands in a tender offer set to expire on or around Tuesday, Dec. 15. 

Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicle news.

AIV, TSLA Price Action: Apartment Investment & Management shares were down 4.88% at $38.60 in Friday's after-hours session. 

Tesla shares were down 0.24% at $608.50 after losing 2.72% in Friday's regular session and closing at $609.99.

Related Link: Tesla Analyst Breaks Down Market Implications Of EV Maker's Inclusion In S&P 500 Index

Dustin Blitchok contributed to this report. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPY + TSLA)

Analyst Sets S&P 500 Target Of 3,900 For 2021: 'Healing Is Underway'
Smaller Firms Look To Make A Splash In The Booming EV Space
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Nio Trades Lower On 60M Share Follow-On Offering: What EV Investors Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVsNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com