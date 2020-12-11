Why 3 Health Care Stocks Are Moving: Tv Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, Sellas Life Sciences

Tv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares were trading higher on Friday after the company said its Phase 2 Simplici-T1 study of TTP399 achieved the primary objective of a statistically significant reduction in HbA1c.

Tv Therapeutics Inc operates in the United States health care sector. Its key business includes the development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimer's disease.

Tv Therapeutics shares were trading up 52.05% at $3.33 at last check Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.75 and a 52-week low of $1.44.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ: SLDB) shares were trading higher on Friday after the company announced a $90-million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.

Solid Biosciences is a life science company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of specialty and generic drugs. The company is involved in curing Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic muscle-wasting disease predominantly affecting boys, with symptoms that usually manifest between three and five years of age.

Its lead product candidate, the SGT-001, is a gene transfer under development to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Solid Biosciences shares were trading up 25.14% at $4.63 at last check. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.10 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

Sellas Life Sciences (NASDAQ: SLS) shares were trading lower Friday.

The company reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast.

The bearish price action could also be attributed to profit-taking after the stock rallied Thursday.

Sellas Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications. Its pipeline products are Galinpepimut-S, Nelipepimut-S, GALE-301/-302 and NeuVax.

Sellas Life Sciences shares were trading down 36.69% at $11.18. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.38 and a 52-week low of $1.46.