60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) shares jumped 111.5% to $23.48 on a merger deal with EV charging company EVBox Group.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) gained 110% to $5.91. NantHealth recently presented significant treatment insights at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in a time of need with the pandemic’s impact on cancer care.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares jumped 88.9% to $11.71 as the company announced an agreement with Crown Laboratories, a skin care company, for the exclusive rights to sell and market Sonoma's products for the over-the-counter dermatological market in the U.S.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) gained 71.1% to $3.7489 following news Ron Perelman's MacAndrews & Forbes purchased 625,000 shares of company stock.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares climbed 43.5% to $6.17 after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares climbed 36.2% to $8.39 after the company agreed to merge with Fog Cutter Capital Group.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) gained 34.5% to $8.07 after the company prices its IPO at $6 per share.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) gained 22.8% to $0.7798 after climbing over 11% on Thursday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) surged 19.2% to $4.4099 after the company announced a $90 million private placement of 24.3 million shares at $3.70 per share.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE: XXII) surged 19.1% to $2.561.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) gained 18.5% to $13.11.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 17.6% to $4.67 after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) surged 15.8% to $14.20. The company on Thursday announced its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot is now available at T-Mobile and on Friday announced the availability of 5G MiFi M200 in Japan.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 15.3% to $6.80 after SVB Leerink maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $11 to $14. Ardelyx Director David Mott also purchased 170,000 shares at average price of $5.89 per share.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) surged 15% to $7.88.
- MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDJH) gained 14.3% to $4.00.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) climbed 13.8% to $2.96. LiveXLive Media, on Thursday, reported a 2 million share buyback program.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) rose 13.8% to $5.93.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) gained 13% to $24.38.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares surged 12.7% to $17.35. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Cleanspark with a Buy and raised the price target from $18 to $24.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) climbed 12.3% to $173.69. Walt Disney, during its Investor Day 2020, said streaming platform Disney+ hit 86.8 million subscribers. The streaming platform also announced plans to add something new every week with dozens of branded series heading to the streaming platform.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 11.7% to $1.3514. Allied Esports Entertainment, last month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 11.6% to $128.41.
- Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) rose 11.4% to $13.07.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) gained 10.5% to $100.07 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) rose 9.3% to $22.86 after the company announced the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 9% to $0.6999.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 7.8% to $1.3691 after reporting Q4 results.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 7.1% to $4.38 after the company received positive CHMP opinion for Ogluo™, its ready-to-use glucagon for injection, for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 7% to $7.49. AquaBounty Technologies shares dipped 19% on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $56.7 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) rose 6.6% to $1.29. Ampio entered into collaborative research agreements to explore additional clinical indications for its immunomodulatory drug, Ampion.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 5.6% to $1.2350. iBio recently priced 29.7 million share offering for $35 million in gross proceeds.
- GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) rose 5.2% to $13.26. Auto electrification company Lightning eMotors will go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company GigCapital3 under a definitive agreement announced Thursday.
Losers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares dipped 35.7% to $11.35 after the company reported follow-up data from a randomized Phase 2 VADIS trial of Nelipepimut-S in woman with ductal carcinoma in-situ of the breast. The company’s stock jumped 176% on Thursday.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) dipped 31.5% to $3.90. Immutep shares climbed 165% on Thursday after the company said its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase 2 clinical trial of Immutep's eftilagimod alpha in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 28.4% to $2.4350 after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) dropped 24% to $85.00 after gaining 37% on Thursday. ALX Oncology priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 2.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $76 per share.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 22.9% to $1.5585 after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 22.8% to $55.75 after climbing over 26% on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences recently shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) dropped 21.8% to $6.36 on profit taking after the stock rallied following news of a merger with Neos Therapeutics.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 19.8% to $0.6550. Neos Therapeutics shares jumped 48% on Thursday after the company and Aytu Biosciences announced a merger agreement.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) fell 18.7% to $1.22 after the company reported secondary public offering of 8.55 million shares of common stock for selling stockholders.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) dropped 18.6% to $4.33.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares fell 16.7% to $0.7080. 9 Meters Biopharma shares recently received Orphan Drug Designation for NM-003.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) dipped 16% to $30.90. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cortexyme with a Sell rating and announced a price target of $20.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 15.1% to $2.82 after gaining over 29% on Thursday.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) dropped 14.4% to $26.06 after the company priced its ~2.23 million shares common stock offering at $26 per share.
- Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) dropped 13.8% to $14.78 after announcing CEO transition.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) fell 13.6% to $5.16 after surging over 53% on Thursday. Veru recently posted upbeat quarterly sales and expanded oncology drug pipeline.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 12.5% to $1.4792 after climbing around 27% on Thursday.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) dipped 12.2% to $13.74.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) fell 12% to $3.96 after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 11.4% to $3.73 after declining over 26% on Thursday.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 10.8% to $1.7398. Boxlight shares jumped 17% on Thursday after it was reported the CEO purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 per share.
- Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) fell 9% to $4.33.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 8.6% to $1.38 following a 20% surge on Thursday.
- NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) fell 8% to $3.95. NatWest Group filed for a mixed shelf offering.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) fell 7% to $5.02 after the company reported Q1 results.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 6.7% to $42.21 after the company reported a proposed offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares fell 5.5% to $4.9350 after gaining 9% on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group recently purchased additional 10K S-19j Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain and announced plans to open a second data center.
