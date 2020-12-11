Market Overview

Insider Sells REX American Resources Shares

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2020 11:31am   Comments
Shares of REX American Resources Inc (NYSE:REX) fell by 3.4% from the previous closing price. Alphonso Mervyn L filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Friday, December 11. The insider sold 536 shares at an average price of $88.93. After the transaction, the executive's stake in REX American Resources Inc. moved to 839 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Important Transaction Codes

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a concious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes besides P or S aren't relatively important as they are seldom tied to a decision by the executive. For example, transaction code A is indicative of an insider being forced to sell shares to attain compensation. Moreover, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option.

Price Action

 

