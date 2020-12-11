Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 167 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: EQS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE: EQS) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) was the biggest winner, trading up 525.07% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday are as follows:

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares were up 10.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $171.74.

(NYSE: TM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $150.93 with a daily change of up 4.56%.

(NYSE: SQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $222.20 with a daily change of up 1.29%.

(NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 0.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $53.40.

(NYSE: SPOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $346.44 Friday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ: BIDU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.13%.

(NYSE: TWLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $344.40 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.62%.

(NYSE: PINS) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.80 on Friday, moving up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 1.35% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $328.97 for a change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE: CHWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.98. The stock was up 6.06% for the day.

(NYSE: RNG) shares were up 1.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $351.84.

(NASDAQ: BNTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $130.89 Friday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.

(NASDAQ: ZG) shares hit $128.50 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.03%.

(NASDAQ: Z) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $125.92 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.86%.

(NASDAQ: BILI) shares were up 7.19% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $81.98 for a change of up 7.19%.

(NYSE: AJG) shares hit a yearly high of $121.27. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ: STNE) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $75.39.

(NASDAQ: TTWO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $190.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ: ETSY) stock made a new 52-week high of $171.66 Friday. The stock was up 3.66% for the day.

(NYSE: PKX) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.16. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MDB) shares hit $333.28 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%.

(NYSE: TYL) shares hit $452.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ: NVCR) stock set a new 52-week high of $173.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.38%.

(NASDAQ: STX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.87. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.

(NYSE: SKM) shares set a new yearly high of $24.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.12% on the session.

(NASDAQ: ARGX) shares hit $296.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.11%.

(NYSE: BILL) shares were up 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.69.

(NYSE: SMG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $196.22 on Friday morning, moving up 4.75%.

(NASDAQ: FFIV) shares were up 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $172.98.

(NYSE: NVTA) shares broke to $59.71 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.37%.

(NASDAQ: KC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.59. Shares traded up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ: DNLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $81.06 with a daily change of up 1.4%.

(NASDAQ: ASND) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $178.65. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NYSE: BG) shares were up 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.16.

(NYSE: DAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.56. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

(NYSE: ATR) shares broke to $131.10 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ: NTRA) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.35.

(NASDAQ: ARWR) shares hit $74.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ: BBIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.13%.

(NASDAQ: ADPT) shares set a new yearly high of $56.04 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $128.35 with a daily change of up 1.65%.

(NASDAQ: IOVA) shares broke to $50.59 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE: ARES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.

(NYSE: ITT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $77.66 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ: SFIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.36 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.

(NASDAQ: BPMC) shares hit $115.23 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.43%.

(NASDAQ: RDFN) shares set a new yearly high of $60.01 this morning. The stock was up 1.94% on the session.

(NYSE: WAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $59.05 on Friday, moving up 0.8%.

(NYSE: SAIC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.51 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.

(NASDAQ: TGTX) shares broke to $44.43 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.06%.

(NYSE: TKR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $76.51. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ: CHNG) shares broke to $18.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NASDAQ: NEO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $50.52. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ: HELE) shares set a new yearly high of $218.47 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LSTR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $140.13. The stock traded up 0.25% on the session.

(NYSE: MTZ) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $68.82. Shares traded up 1.2%.

(NYSE: CCJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.81. The stock traded up 1.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ: WSC) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.58. The stock was up 3.41% for the day.

(NYSE: HLI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $70.51 with a daily change of up 0.2%.

(NASDAQ: EXPI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $69.17 with a daily change of up 11.41%.

(NASDAQ: EIDX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $114.65 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 7.11%.

(NASDAQ: FTDR) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.08. The stock was up 0.18% for the day.

(NYSE: LPX) shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.60.

(NASDAQ: LPRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.47. The stock was down 3.93% for the day.

(NYSE: EXP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $98.32 on Friday morning, moving up 0.98%.

(NYSE: EVR) shares set a new yearly high of $101.23 this morning. The stock was up 0.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SGMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.40 on Friday, moving up 0.98%.

(NYSE: AM) shares broke to $8.49 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.42%.

(NYSE: WK) shares set a new 52-week high of $80.12 on Friday, moving up 0.31%.

(NYSE: DAVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $70.48. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NASDAQ: CDLX) shares set a new yearly high of $136.78 this morning. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

(NYSE: WCC) shares were up 3.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $74.42.

(NASDAQ: SWTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $76.50 on Friday, moving down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ: CDNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.44%.

(NASDAQ: ALKS) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.87 Friday. The stock was up 4.55% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TTEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

(NASDAQ: AHCO) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.10 on Friday, moving down 0.37%.

(NYSE: R) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.82 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ: PGNY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.79. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

(NYSE: EGHT) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.27. The stock was up 1.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ: NSTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $69.41 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.

(NYSE: SPB) shares hit a yearly high of $69.96. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CORT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.43 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

(NYSE: TRN) shares hit a yearly high of $25.

(NYSE: TRN) shares hit a yearly high of $25.88. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session. Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

(NYSE: EVTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.00. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares were up 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.27 for a change of up 1.98%.

(NYSE: WD) shares were up 1.98% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.27 for a change of up 1.98%. R1 RCM (NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.57. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session.

(NASDAQ: RCM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.57. The stock traded up 1.11% on the session. Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.

(NYSE: BMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $89.60 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%. Phreesia (NYSE: PHR) shares hit $58.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.45%.

(NYSE: PHR) shares hit $58.41 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.45%. Livent (NYSE: LTHM) shares hit a yearly high of $17.66. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session.

(NYSE: LTHM) shares hit a yearly high of $17.66. The stock traded down 0.06% on the session. Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares were up 2.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00 for a change of up 2.84%.

(NYSE: MYOV) shares were up 2.84% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.00 for a change of up 2.84%. Maxar Technologies (NYSE: MAXR) shares hit $37.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.87%.

(NYSE: MAXR) shares hit $37.79 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.87%. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $34.20 with a daily change of up 0.06%.

(NASDAQ: KLIC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $34.20 with a daily change of up 0.06%. BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT) shares hit $61.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%.

(NASDAQ: BEAT) shares hit $61.64 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%. Atkore Intl Group (NYSE: ATKR) shares were up 0.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.45 for a change of up 0.34%.

(NYSE: ATKR) shares were up 0.34% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.45 for a change of up 0.34%. St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE: JOE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $35.75 with a daily change of up 1.35%. Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.35. The stock was up 2.44% for the day.

(NASDAQ: MIK) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.35. The stock was up 2.44% for the day. NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NGM) shares set a new yearly high of $26.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ: NGM) shares set a new yearly high of $26.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $63.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%.

(NASDAQ: TTGT) shares broke to $63.07 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.01%. Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.75 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

(NYSE: AVYA) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.75 Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Pennant Group (NASDAQ: PNTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%.

(NASDAQ: PNTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $59.96 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.21%. Personalis (NASDAQ: PSNL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.60. Shares traded down 3.19%.

(NASDAQ: PSNL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $39.60. Shares traded down 3.19%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares hit a yearly high of $8.10. The stock traded up 3.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ: BCRX) shares hit a yearly high of $8.10. The stock traded up 3.45% on the session. BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.39 on Friday, moving up 1.33%.

(NASDAQ: BLFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.39 on Friday, moving up 1.33%. Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.01 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CERS) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.01 Friday. The stock was up 2.06% for the day. Cellectis (NASDAQ: CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.43. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ: CLLS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.43. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session. Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.48 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%.

(NASDAQ: MSEX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.48 on Friday morning, moving up 0.74%. Faro Technologies (NASDAQ: FARO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.83. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ: FARO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $69.83. The stock traded up 0.29% on the session. BlackRock Science (NYSE: BST) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.19.

(NYSE: BST) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $51.19. Vericel (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares broke to $27.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

(NASDAQ: VCEL) shares broke to $27.65 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%.

(NASDAQ: HIMX) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.20 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.35%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.51. The stock was up 3.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CSTL) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.51. The stock was up 3.07% for the day. MYR Group (NASDAQ: MYRG) shares were up 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.00 for a change of up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ: MYRG) shares were up 1.03% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.00 for a change of up 1.03%. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) shares hit a yearly high of $102.75. The stock traded up 9.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ: JOUT) shares hit a yearly high of $102.75. The stock traded up 9.33% on the session. Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares were down 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.73.

(NASDAQ: KFRC) shares were down 0.21% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.73. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $26.07. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session.

(NASDAQ: IMOS) shares hit a yearly high of $26.07. The stock traded up 1.33% on the session. Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.60. Shares traded down 1.58%.

(AMEX: NXE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $2.60. Shares traded down 1.58%. Lumber Liquidators Hldgs (NYSE: LL) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session.

(NYSE: LL) shares set a new yearly high of $32.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.74% on the session. IES Hldgs (NASDAQ: IESC) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.39 for a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ: IESC) shares were up 0.8% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $44.39 for a change of up 0.8%. QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) shares hit $43.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.

(NASDAQ: QADB) shares hit $43.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%. SI-BONE (NASDAQ: SIBN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.89. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

(NASDAQ: SIBN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.89. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) shares were up 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.84.

(NYSE: TPB) shares were up 1.32% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.84. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were up 1.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.46 for a change of up 1.49%.

(NASDAQ: SCHN) shares were up 1.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.46 for a change of up 1.49%. Quanex Building Prods (NYSE: NX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.58 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%.

(NYSE: NX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.58 on Friday morning, moving up 1.95%. Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.67. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

(NASDAQ: COWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.67. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE: DFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Friday morning, moving up 4.84%.

(NYSE: DFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.57 on Friday morning, moving up 4.84%. RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.60 on Friday, moving up 8.68%.

(NYSE: RMG) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.60 on Friday, moving up 8.68%. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.83.

(NASDAQ: GHIV) shares were up 1.84% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $11.83. Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session.

(NASDAQ: LOVE) shares set a new yearly high of $42.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.23% on the session. Tuscan Hldgs (NASDAQ: THCB) shares broke to $17.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ: THCB) shares broke to $17.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.49%. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.69. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session.

(NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.69. The stock traded up 0.94% on the session. ORBCOMM (NASDAQ: ORBC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.83. Shares traded up 5.56%.

(NASDAQ: ORBC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.83. Shares traded up 5.56%. GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares were up 3.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98.

(NASDAQ: GXGX) shares were up 3.81% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.98. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: PLG) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.48. The stock was up 3.48% for the day.

(AMEX: PLG) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.48. The stock was up 3.48% for the day. Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%.

(NASDAQ: SURF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.58%. Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.67% for the day.

(NASDAQ: CNCE) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.50 Friday. The stock was up 3.67% for the day. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.74 Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day.

(NYSE: OPY) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.74 Friday. The stock was down 0.38% for the day. Energy Fuels Inc Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: UUUU) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.09. The stock was down 3.81% for the day.

(AMEX: UUUU) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.09. The stock was down 3.81% for the day. Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.90. Shares traded up 10.72%.

(NASDAQ: CLSK) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $17.90. Shares traded up 10.72%. CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE: CCAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.75 Friday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day.

(NYSE: CCAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.75 Friday. The stock was up 0.96% for the day. InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: INFU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.95 with a daily change of up 3.3%.

(AMEX: INFU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.95 with a daily change of up 3.3%. Perion Network (NASDAQ: PERI) shares broke to $13.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%.

(NASDAQ: PERI) shares broke to $13.86 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.05%. 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) shares set a new yearly high of $2.60 this morning. The stock was up 14.18% on the session.

(AMEX: XXII) shares set a new yearly high of $2.60 this morning. The stock was up 14.18% on the session. Danaos (NYSE: DAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.54. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.

(NYSE: DAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.54. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK) shares broke to $7.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.

(NASDAQ: PRTK) shares broke to $7.20 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.75. The stock traded up 88.13% on the session.

(NASDAQ: VTVT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.75. The stock traded up 88.13% on the session. Templeton Emerging (NYSE: EMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.57%.

(NYSE: EMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.56 on Friday morning, moving down 0.57%. Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.73.

(NASDAQ: CVGI) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.73. Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.59%.

(NASDAQ: OTIC) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.59%. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: LCTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving up 2.78%.

(AMEX: LCTX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.76 on Friday morning, moving up 2.78%. Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.54%.

(NYSE: CTRA) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.54%. Tuscan Holdings (NASDAQ: THCA) shares were up 3.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65.

(NASDAQ: THCA) shares were up 3.47% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.65. Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ: FVE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

(NASDAQ: FVE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.24%.

(NASDAQ: CSSE) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.24%. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) shares were up 10.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.20.

(NASDAQ: TUSK) shares were up 10.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.20. Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.30 Friday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ: TDAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.30 Friday. The stock was up 2.01% for the day. Schultze Special Purpose (NASDAQ: SAMA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ: SAMA) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.00 Friday. The stock was up 1.1% for the day. Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.85.

(NASDAQ: MRBK) shares were up 2.68% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.85. Heat Biologics (NASDAQ: HTBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 525.07%.

(NASDAQ: HTBX) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.13 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 525.07%. IEC Electronics (NASDAQ: IEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%.

(NASDAQ: IEC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%. FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) shares hit $11.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 44.46%.

(NASDAQ: FAT) shares hit $11.21 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 44.46%. Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Friday morning, moving up 28.22%.

(NASDAQ: FRSX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.75 on Friday morning, moving up 28.22%. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) shares were up 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.81.

(NASDAQ: SCYX) shares were up 2.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.81. Zedge, Inc. Class B Common Stock (AMEX: ZDGE) shares hit $6.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.04%.

(AMEX: ZDGE) shares hit $6.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.04%. Evolving Systems (NASDAQ: EVOL) shares set a new yearly high of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.

(NASDAQ: EVOL) shares set a new yearly high of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.47% on the session. Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ: SMIT) shares were down 2.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.43 for a change of down 2.15%.

(NASDAQ: SMIT) shares were down 2.15% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.43 for a change of down 2.15%. Equus Total Return (NYSE: EQS) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.91 on Friday, moving up 47.73%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.