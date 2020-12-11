Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Friday, 4 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).

(NYSE: CHL). The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH).

(NASDAQ: FANH). Rollins (NYSE: ROL)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 31.46% to reach a new 52-week low.

The stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%.

(NYSE: CHL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $28.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 1.84%. Rollins (NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.99 on Friday morning, moving down 31.46%.

(NYSE: ROL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $35.99 on Friday morning, moving down 31.46%. EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.26 on Friday, moving down 3.05%.

(NASDAQ: SATS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.26 on Friday, moving down 3.05%. Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares hit a yearly low of $13.20. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.