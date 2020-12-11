50 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) rose 173.2% to $30.35 in pre-market trading on a merger deal with EV charging company EVBox Group.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares rose 138.8% to $5.23 in pre-market trading after the company’s 8-K showed that MacAndrews & Forbes exercised right for purchase of 625,000 shares at $1.60 per share.
- FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) shares rose 78.4% to $10.99 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to merge with Fog Cutter Capital Group.
- GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) rose 29.4% to $16.20 in pre-market trading. Auto electrification company Lightning eMotors will go public through a merger with the special purpose acquisition company GigCapital3 under a definitive agreement announced Thursday.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) shares rose 25.6% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Thursday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) rose 24.5% to $7.72 in pre-market trading after the company, and Crown Laboratories, announced they have entered into a license and supply agreement for the exclusive rights to sell and market products for the OTC dermatological market in the US.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) rose 23.7% to $6.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) rose 21.2% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after climbing over 11% on Thursday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 21.2% to $0.3524 in pre-market trading. Ocugen announced plan to postpone annual meeting of stockholders to December 23.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) rose 20.2% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management reported an 8% stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) rose 18.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading. Arbutus Biopharma shares climbed around 8% on Thursday after the company announced additional clinical data from an ongoing Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-729.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) rose 16.5% to $1.48 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) rose 16.1% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Thursday.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) rose 14% to $1.38 in pre-market trading. Ampio entered into collaborative research agreements to explore additional clinical indications for its immunomodulatory drug, Ampion.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) rose 12.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading. Allied Esports Entertainment, last month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) rose 12.2% to $13.16 in pre-market trading.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 11.1% to $4.41 in pre-market trading after surging 14% on Thursday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 10.8% to $0.7109 in pre-market trading.
- RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RMG) rose 9.6% to $22.77 in pre-market trading after the company announced the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020.
- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) rose 9.2% to $2.68 in pre-market trading. BioLineRx, last month, reported Q3 results.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares rose 8.9% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. ReWalk Robotics shares jumped 15% on Thursday after the company entered into a contract with a German private health insurance company to provide Rewalk exoskeletons to individuals with spinal cord injuries.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) rose 7.1% to $7.50 in pre-market trading. AquaBounty Technologies shares dipped 19% on Thursday after the company reported pricing of $56.7 million upsized public offering of common stock.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 6.7% to $1.25 in pre-market trading. iBio recently priced 29.7 million share offering for $35 million in gross proceeds.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) rose 6.7% to $165.00 in pre-market trading. Walt Disney, during its Investor Day 2020, said streaming platform Disney+ hit 86.8 million subscribers. The streaming platform also announced plans to add something new every week with dozens of branded series heading to the streaming platform.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares rose 6.4% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after the company received positive CHMP opinion for Ogluo™, its ready-to-use glucagon for injection, for the treatment of severe hypoglycaemia.
- Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) rose 4.2% to $149.00 in pre-market trading. Toyota is using second-generation fuel cell stacks from its 2021 Mirai passenger car for internal testing in production-intent Kenworth Class 8 trucks.
Losers
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) fell 26.2% to $4.20 in pre-market trading. Immutep shares climbed 165% on Thursday after the company said its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase 2 clinical trial of Immutep's eftilagimod alpha in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc. (NASDAQ: NBRV) fell 25.6% to $2.53 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of $15 million public offering.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares fell 22.4% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after jumping 176% on. Thursday. SELLAS Life Sciences and 3D Medicines recently reported an Exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization of galinpepimut-S (GPS) and GPS+ in Greater China.
- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CPSH) fell 20.5% to $1.90 in pre-market trading.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 20.3% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after jumping around 35% on Thursday.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares fell 19.3% to $0.6855 in pre-market trading. 9 Meters Biopharma shares recently received Orphan Drug Designation for NM-003.
- Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) fell 18.7% to $1.22 in pre-market trading after the company reported secondary public offering of 8.55 million shares of common stock for selling stockholders.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) fell 14% to $0.7030 in pre-market trading. Neos Therapeutics shares jumped 48% on Thursday after the company and Aytu Biosciences announced a merger agreement.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 12.6% to $3.68 in pre-market trading after declining over 26% on Thursday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) fell 10.7% to $2.96 in pre-market trading after gaining over 29% on Thursday.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) fell 10.7% to $1.08 in pre-market trading after jumping 35% on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics recently announced the closing of a $19.4 million private placement.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) fell 10.6% to $1.35 in pre-market trading following a 20% surge on Thursday.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) fell 10.2% to $5.36 in pre-market trading after surging over 53% on Thursday. Veru recently posted upbeat quarterly sales and expanded oncology drug pipeline.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 10% to $65.02 in pre-market trading after climbing over 26% on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences recently shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) fell 10% to $1.52 in pre-market trading after climbing around 27% on Thursday.
- Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY) fell 9.7% to $40.06 in pre-market trading after declining around 9% on Thursday.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) fell 9.1% to $4.09 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday. The company recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) shares fell 9% to $4.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Thursday. Marathon Patent Group recently purchased additional 10K S-19j Pro ASIC miners from Bitmain and announced plans to open a second data center.
- Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE: TEF) fell 8.8% to $4.34 in pre-market trading.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) fell 7.2% to $1.81 in pre-market trading. Boxlight shares jumped 17% on Thursday after it was reported the CEO purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 per share.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) shares fell 7.1% to $1.44 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Thursday.
- NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) fell 6.8% to $4.00 in pre-market trading. NatWest Group filed for a mixed shelf offering.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares fell 6.1% to $2.32 in pre-market trading after declining around 12% on Thursday. Francescas shares jumped 23% on Wednesday after the company obtained interim approval to access $15 million of debtor-in-possession financing to facilitate its sale process.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) fell 5.7% to $42.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported a proposed offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares.
