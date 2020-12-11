84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares climbed 176.4% to close at $17.66 on Thursday after climbing 73% on Wednesday. SELLAS Life Sciences and 3D Medicines recently reported an Exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization of galinpepimut-S (GPS) and GPS+ in Greater China.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares climbed 164.7% to close at $5.69 on Thursday after the company said its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase 2 clinical trial of Immutep's eftilagimod alpha in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China. Immutep said the study follows encouraging data reported by it in its APIAC Phase 2b study announced at the end of March and presented at the SABCS.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYFM) surged 160% to close at $51.99 after the company prices its IPO at $20 per share.
- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) gained 112.8% to close at $144.71. Airbnb made its public debut Thursday morning, opening at $146 after being priced at $68 per share.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) jumped 53.5% to close at $5.97. Veru shares climbed around 20% on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and expanded oncology drug pipeline.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) gained 53% to close at $15.65. Pfizer and Sangamo recently reported updated Phase 1/2 results showing sustained factor VIII activity levels in 3x10¹³ VG/KG cohort through one year following Hemophilia A gene therapy.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) surged 47.7% to close at $0.8168. Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics reported a merger agreement.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 40.9% to close at $41.72 after the company announced the results from its ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 studies evaluating ublituximab monotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis met the primary endpoints.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares gained 40.6% to close at $130.00. C3.ai shares climbed 120% on Wednesday after the company priced its 15.5 million share IPO at $42 per share.
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) gained 37.5% to close at $10.04.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) gained 37.4% to close at $112.26. ALX Oncology priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 2.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $76 per share.
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) surged 37.3% to close at $14.40. The special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) expected to merge with Weedmaps.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) jumped 35% to close at $1.21. Regulus Therapeutics recently announced the closing of a $19.4 million private placement.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) rose 34.7% to close at $28.65. The company announced the appointment of former RingCentral COO Dave Sipes as CEO.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) gained 32.4% to close at $5.40. Zedge posted upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell on Thursday.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) climbed 32.3% to close at $4.10.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 32.2% to close at $66.85 after the company reported submission of investigational new drug application for EDIT-301 for sickle cell.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) surged 32% to close at $14.85 after climbing over 18% on Wednesday.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) jumped 29.2% to close at $3.32.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) gained 27.1% to close at $1.69 after climbing around 18% on Wednesday.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares climbed 26.5% to close at $5.69. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 998% on Wednesday after the company shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) gained 26% to close at $5.43. Edesa Biotech recently reported Q4 earnings.
- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) surged 25.4% to close at $3.21 after a 13D Filing showed that Pacific Investments Management had a 20.83% passive stake in the company.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) climbed 24.8% to close at $5.14.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) rose 24.7% to close at $5.86. Biocept said its Target Selector liquid biopsy showed 'high accuracy when used for monitoring the progression of metastatic breast cancer in study conducted at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.'
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 23.3% to close at $3.55. Mammoth Energy Services shares jumped 57% on Tuesday after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) surged 23.2% to close at $2.66 as oil prices rise following an attack on two Iraqi wells.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) gained 23.1% to close at $13.94.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) surged 22.9% to close at $81.11. Seer, last week priced its 9.2 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) gained 22.3% to close at $42.78 after the company announced it will acquire majority interests in up to 45 surgery centers from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion in cash.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) surged 21.4% to close at $12.09.
- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) gained 20.4% to close at $14.50.
- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) gained 19.6% to close at $40.41.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) rose 19.5% to close at $18.13.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares gained 19% to close at $8.13. Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics reported definitive merger agreement valued at $44.9 million.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) rose 18.8% to close at $59.50.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) climbed 18.7% to close at $5.21 as oil prices gain following an attack on two Iraqi wells. The start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has also lifted demand outlook.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) climbed 18.7% to close at $2.60 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4per share.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) jumped 18.4% to close at $105.45. Arcturus Therapeutics recently announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTGT) gained 18.1% to close at $61.74.
- TechTarget agreed to acquire BrightTALK.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) jumped 18% to close at $36.50.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) surged 17.6% to close at $15.39 after the company announced it agreed to acquire Bitcoin miner ATL Data Center for up to $19.4 million shares.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) climbed 17.5% to close at $1.95 after it was reported the CEO purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 per share.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) gained 17.2% to close at $2.39. Aditxt, last month, secured CLIA certification for AditxtScore laboratory operations in Richmond and plans to launch AditxtScore for COVID-19 as a lab developed test.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) surged 17.2% to close at $10.27.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) gained 16.9% to close at $3.05.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) climbed 16.8% to close at $2.64. ClearOne partnered with Redington for Middle East.
- trivago N.V. (NYSE: TRVG) gained 16.7% to close at $2.52.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT) gained 16.5% to close at $2.19 as the company receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for demonstrating leading, high-quality test and calibration services.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) gained 16.2% to close at $3.08.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) climbed 16% to close at $6.46 as oil prices rise following an attack on two Iraqi wells.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) surged 15.4% to close at $6.90.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 12.8% to close at $0.7963 after surging over 12% on Wednesday.
- Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) rose 12.7% to close at $20.68 after the company announced a strategic Value Enhancement Plan and continued board refreshment.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 11.5% to close at $1.84.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) gained 9.7% to close at $2.60.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) gained 9.6% to close at $1.71.
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) gained 8.7% to close at $5.90 as the company said its ActiveScale™ object storage platform automatically complies with the new strong consistency requirements for Amazon S3 compatibility.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) gained 8.7% to close at $3.14.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 5% to close at $105.39 after the company reaffirmed its guidance for FY21 at an investor event. The company also said it expects FY23 and FY24 adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12% year over year. Starbucks also announced plans to launch a shaken iced espresso and oat milk this spring in its stores in the US.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) rose 5% to close at $4.50 after jumping 24% on Wednesday. The company recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Losers
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares tumbled 31% to close at $1.40 on Thursday after the company priced its 4.3 million share offering at $1.62 per share. ZW Data Action Technologies shares jumped 39% on Wednesday after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares declined 28.1% to close at $2.28. Xenetic Biosciences shares jumped 193% on Wednesday after the company's partner PJSC Pharmsynthez announced data from its Phase 3 study of PolyXen in chronic kidney disease.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) declined 26.5% to close at $4.21 after surging 79% on Wednesday.
- Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) fell 23.8% to close at $18.88.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) dropped 23.3% to close at $4.83 after the company increased a previously-announced bought deal offering to $75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier during the week, announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) declined 21.6% to close at $1.38 after surging 24% on Wednesday.
- Conversion Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLB) fell 20.9% to close at $7.85.
- Qiwi plc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) dipped 20.6% to close at $10.79. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target of $14 per share.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 19.3% to close at $7.00 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 18.2% to close at $2.69 after declining 14% on Wednesday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) declined 18.1% to close at $3.66 after surging over 31% on Wednesday. Genetic Technologies, last week, entered into a three-year partnership with Taliaz for distribution rights to PREDICTIX products in US, New Zealand and Australia.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) fell 15% to close at $16.98 after reporting Q1 results.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) fell 14.3% to close at $17.30 following a 34% surge in the previous session. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) declined 13.8% to close at $1.25 after the company said Phase 3 AVAIL trial missed primary endpoint. The company announced plans to stop further development of AeroVanc.
- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) declined 12.9% to close at $54.96 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares fell 12.5% to close at $4.90 after the company announced a 7.145 million share common stock offering at $4.20 per share.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) dropped 12.3% to close at $2.56.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 12.1% to close at $2.47. Francescas shares jumped 23% on Wednesday after the company obtained interim approval to access $15 million of debtor-in-possession financing to facilitate its sale process.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) dipped 11.7% to close at $2.12.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) fell 11.1% to close at $6.22 after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $6 per share. HC Wainwright & Co. also lowered the price target on the stock from $15.5 to $9.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) fell 10.7% to close at $15.03. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fisker with an Underperform rating and a price target of $16.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) dropped 8.1% to close at $30.27. Genesco, last week, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 8% to close at $21.56 after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 7.8% to close at $42.75.
