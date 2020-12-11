Amazon Aims To Upskill 29 Million In Cloud Computing

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) disclosed plans to retrain 29 million people globally in cloud-computing skills by 2025. As a part of the effort, Amazon will offer cloud computing training events using current AWS designed programs and newly developed courses.

What Happened: The announcement was made by vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS, Teresa Carlson, at the ‘re:Invent 2020’ event on Thursday. Carlson mentioned that the e-tailer would host a content library with 500 free on-demand courses, virtual training sessions, and interactive labs. It will also feature instructor-guided webinars and courses in multiple languages.

Since the initiative is geared towards people not currently working at Amazon, it could create a sizeable candidate pool of qualified AWS professionals for its cloud solutions clientele. The Wall Street Journal quoted Carlson saying, “We need our customers to have the right skills if they’re going to go through a digital transformation.”

Why Does It Matter: AWS has been one of the key segments contributing to Amazon’s profitability. The cloud business reported $11.6 billion in revenues in the September quarter, a 29% year-over-year growth.

Since the start of the year, Amazon has launched around 50 new online courses for its AWS Certification program.

In July 2019, the company announced a similar initiative under the Amazon’ Upskill 2025’ program for its U.S. employees. At the time, Amazon pledged $700 million for the effort to train and upgrade 100,000 personnel from its corporate and tech hubs, retail outlets, logistics network, and fulfillment centers.

Price Action: AMZN shares are down by 0.88% at $3,074.20 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday.

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia