Tim Cook Says Apple Will Preserve Its Work Culture But Integrate COVID-19 Transformations

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) town hall meeting with employees took place virtually on Thursday. The company’s chief Tim Cook said that it is unlikely for most teams to return to the office before June, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: Cook said that Apple has an office-centric culture historically, but the company’s success during the pandemic could enable flexibility to work remotely in the future, as per Bloomberg.

Cook stressed that there is no replacement for face-to-face collaboration but mentioned its success in learning how to work outside the office and maintain productivity.

“When we’re on the other side of this pandemic, we will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year," Cook added.

Why It Matters: Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, called remote work a “huge challenge” for designing hardware as it’s usually done in a lab setting. Apple’s engineers typically travel to China in March to kick-off the manufacturing process for products launching in the fall.

Riccio said Apple found a workaround “with engineers controlling robots from home and using iPads with augmented-reality software to guide technicians in overseas factories.”

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said that the design team discovered new remote working methods to produce products with minimal delays this year.

Price Action: AAPL shares closed 1.20% higher at $123.24 on Thursday.

See Also: Tim Cook Talks Apple Antitrust Probe, Remote Work, Relationship With Trump

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia