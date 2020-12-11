Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tim Cook Says Apple Will Preserve Its Work Culture But Integrate COVID-19 Transformations
Mohit Manghnani , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 11, 2020 2:42am   Comments
Share:
Tim Cook Says Apple Will Preserve Its Work Culture But Integrate COVID-19 Transformations

Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) town hall meeting with employees took place virtually on Thursday. The company’s chief Tim Cook said that it is unlikely for most teams to return to the office before June, Bloomberg reports.

What Happened: Cook said that Apple has an office-centric culture historically, but the company’s success during the pandemic could enable flexibility to work remotely in the future, as per Bloomberg.

Cook stressed that there is no replacement for face-to-face collaboration but mentioned its success in learning how to work outside the office and maintain productivity. 

“When we’re on the other side of this pandemic, we will preserve everything that is great about Apple while incorporating the best of our transformations this year," Cook added.

Why It Matters: Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, Dan Riccio, called remote work a “huge challenge” for designing hardware as it’s usually done in a lab setting. Apple’s engineers typically travel to China in March to kick-off the manufacturing process for products launching in the fall.

Riccio said Apple found a workaround “with engineers controlling robots from home and using iPads with augmented-reality software to guide technicians in overseas factories.” 

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said that the design team discovered new remote working methods to produce products with minimal delays this year.

Price Action: AAPL shares closed 1.20% higher at $123.24 on Thursday.

See Also: Tim Cook Talks Apple Antitrust Probe, Remote Work, Relationship With Trump

Image Courtesy: Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Tesla Analyst Breaks Down Market Implications Of EV Maker's Inclusion In S&P 500 Index
Apple, Google To Ban Data Broker From Collecting Phone Location Information: WSJ
Former Apple Employees Allege Company Complicit In China Suppliers' Labor Law Violation
Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: Apple, Facebook And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg work from homeNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com