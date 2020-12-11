Google To Now Let Users Edit Microsoft Office Files Right From Their Gmail Inbox

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) subsidiary Google said Friday it will allow users of its Gmail service to edit Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Office suite attachments directly.

What Happened: The Sundar Pichai-led company said in a statement that users would be able to edit Office documents with a single click from their Gmail while preserving the original format.

The new workflow would allow users to respond to an email thread and include the updated file from Docs — thus saving them the time that would have been spent downloading the file or locating the relevant email to reattach it to.

Google also announced the launch of a new macro conversion add-on tool that would make it easier for users to transition from Excel to Sheets.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it was adding an improved document orientation and image support to Docs in order for mixed-orientation files to be created.

Next year, the company plans to add support for inserting images behind text and watermarks.

Why It Matters: The latest rejig will lead to the need for “fewer tools that do more,” according to Google.

This summer, Google revamped its email service for business users and integrated tools such as video, chat, email, files, and tasks.

Gmail was reported to have 1.5 billion users at the time and GSuite — now rebranded as Google Workspace — has 6 million business customers. In terms of productivity software, Microsoft Office was the leader, as per CNBC.

Price Action: Alphabet Class A shares closed nearly 0.6% lower at $1,767.65 on Thursday, the company’s Class C shares closed almost 0.5% lower at $1,775.33. On the same day, Microsoft shares closed 0.6% lower at $210.52.