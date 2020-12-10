Disney+ Hits 86.8M Subs, Stock Hits New 52-Week Highs: Key Takeaways Of Investor Presentation

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) hosted its Investor Day 2020 on Thursday.

Disney+ Update: Disney’s streaming platform Disney+ hit 86.8 million subscribers. The streaming platform will add something new every week with dozens of branded series heading to the streaming platform.

“Over the next few years we will be releasing 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and 15 Disney live action/Disney animation, and Pixar series, all new, directly on Disney+,” said Disney executive Kareem Daniel.

Two new Star Wars spinoffs were announced, including one featuring Ahsoka Tano, who was recently seen in Season 2 episodes of "The Mandalorian," and "Lando" starring Donald Glover. The first series will premiere on Christmas Day 2021.

A new spinoff series from the movie "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" called "Andor" will be coming to Disney+. An Obi Wan Kenobi series will also be coming to Disney+ with Ewan McGregor returning in the title role. A new animated Star Wars series called "The Bad Batch" was shown to viewers with a new trailer.

ESPN Update: Disney’s ESPN+ streaming platform, which has 11.5 million subscribers, will get some updates in the future as well.

ESPN signed a deal with the SEC, which will see ABC be the home of the SEC’s marquee Saturday college football game and select primetime Saturday matchups. ABC will also become the home of the SEC Championship.

The 10-year deal with the SEC includes premier college basketball matchups as well.

ESPN will launch a new Stephen A. Smith studio show exclusively on ESPN+ next year.

Also next year, ESPN+ will be viewable inside Hulu with subscribers now not having to leave the app to watch ESPN+ content.

Hulu Update: Disney said Hulu has 38.8 million subscribers. The fifth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” was announced during the presentation.

International Offering: Disney is launching Star as a streaming platform in international markets. The streaming platform will allow mature content to be accessed in international markets. Star+ will be an independent service, which includes sports, targeting Latin America.

Movies Update: Disney is in production of a new Indiana Jones movie that will be released in the summer of 2022.

Lucasfilm is also adapting bestselling book "Children of Blood and Bone" for the big screen.

New Star Wars theatrical movies are also coming with two announced, including "Rogue Squadron."

Why It’s Important: In October, Disney doubled down on its streaming efforts with a company reorganization. Disney is placing heavy emphasis on its direct-to-consumer offerings.

Across Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, Disney has 137 million streaming subscribers.

DIS Price Action: Shares of Disney hit new 52-week highs of $155.34 in Thursday’s trading session. Shares are up another 3.7% to $160.40 in after-hours trading.

Disney and Pixar's "Soul" will debut on Disney+ exclusively on Dec. 25, 2020. Photo courtesy of Disney/Pixar.