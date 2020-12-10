8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company said Disney+ has 86.8 million subs.
- RMG Acquisition (NYSE: RMG) shares are trading higher after the company announced the virtual stockholder meeting to approve the proposed transaction between RMG and Romeo Systems has been set for Monday, December 28, 2020.
- Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares are trading higher after the company, and Crown Laboratories, announced they have entered into a license and supply agreement for the exclusive rights to sell and market products for the OTC dermatological market in the US.
Losers
- Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and announced a new CFO and COO.
- Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a secondary offering of 10 million shares of common stock by Madison Dearborn Partners.
- Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBRV) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering. No terms were disclosed.
