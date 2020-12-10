60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares jumped 198.6% to $6.42 after the company said its Chinese partner, EOC Pharma will commence a new Phase 2 clinical trial of Immutep's eftilagimod alpha in up to 152 metastatic breast cancer patients in China. Immutep said the study follows encouraging data reported by it in its APIAC Phase 2b study announced at the end of March and presented at the SABCS.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares surged 67.4% to $95.60. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 998% on Wednesday after the company shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) jumped 55.8% to $0.8617. Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics reported a merger agreement.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) jumped 41.7% to $1.8862 after climbing around 18% on Wednesday.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares surged 37.4% to $8.78 after climbing 73% on Wednesday. SELLAS Life Sciences and 3D Medicines recently reported an Exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization of galinpepimut-S (GPS) and GPS+ in Greater China.
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) jumped 34.5% to $14.10. The special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) expected to merge with Weedmaps.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) jumped 32.9% to $39.35 after the company announced the results from its ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 studies evaluating ublituximab monotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis met the primary endpoints.
- 8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) gained 30.8% to $27.82. The company announced the appointment of former RingCentral COO Dave Sipes as CEO.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) shares climbed 30.2% to $8.89. Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics reported definitive merger agreement valued at $44.9 million.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares rose 26% to $116.56. C3.ai shares climbed 120% on Wednesday after the company priced its 15.5 million share IPO at $42 per share.
- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE: WTT) climbed 25.5% to $2.36 as the company receives ISO 17025:2017 accreditation for demonstrating leading, high-quality test and calibration services.
- BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE: BPT) gained 25% to $3.90.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) jumped 23% to $3.50.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 22.1% to $4.7511. Veru shares climbed around 20% on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and expanded oncology drug pipeline.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) surged 21.6% to $99.38. ALX Oncology priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 2.38 million shares of its common stock at a price of $76 per share.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 21.1% to $61.23 after the company reported submission of investigational new drug application for EDIT-301 for sickle cell.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) jumped 20.4% to $0.8501 after surging over 12% on Wednesday.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) surged 19.4% to $3.4398. Mammoth Energy Services shares jumped 57% on Tuesday after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) gained 19% to $2.69. ClearOne partnered with Redington for Middle East.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) surged 17.7% to $4.85.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) gained 17.4% to $2.5350 as oil prices rise following an attack on two Iraqi wells.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 17.1% to $1.05. Regulus Therapeutics recently announced the closing of a $19.4 million private placement.
- Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) gained 17.1% to $5.50. Biocept said its Target Selector liquid biopsy showed 'high accuracy when used for monitoring the progression of metastatic breast cancer in study conducted at Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center.'
- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) surged 16.5% to $14.03.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) climbed 16.3% to $40.68 after the company announced it will acquire majority interests in up to 45 surgery centers from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion in cash.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) gained 16.2% to $58.18.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) rose 14.2% to $1.78.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) surged 14.2% to $5.01 as oil prices gain following an attack on two Iraqi wells. The start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has also lifted demand outlook.
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) jumped 14.2% to $10.00.
- FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPAY) surged 13.7% to $2.49 after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $4per share.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) jumped 13.5% to $2.69.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) gained 13.4% to $4.86 after jumping 24% on Wednesday. The company recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) gained 13.1% to $20.75 after the company announced a strategic Value Enhancement Plan and continued board refreshment.
- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) surged 12.9% to $6.13 as the company said its ActiveScale™ object storage platform automatically complies with the new strong consistency requirements for Amazon S3 compatibility.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares rose 12.2% to $31.78 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance. Piper Sandler raised the price target on the stock from $33 to $40.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 11.7% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) gained 11.6% to $6.68.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) surged 11.5% to $1.85 after it was reported the CEO purchased 40,000 shares at an average price of $1.65 per share.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 11.1% to $1.8337.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 9.9% to $14.39 after the company announced it agreed to acquire Bitcoin miner ATL Data Center for up to $19.4 million shares.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) rose 7% to $6.40 as the company announced presentation of preclinical results of analysis of patient samples and engineering of phage for therapeutic applications in colorectal cancer.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 4.2% to $104.62 after the company reaffirmed its guidance for FY21 at an investor event. The company also said it expects FY23 and FY24 adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12% year over year. Starbucks also announced plans to launch a shaken iced espresso and oat milk this spring in its stores in the US.
Losers
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares dipped 31.5% to $1.39 after the company priced its 4.3 million share offering at $1.62 per share. ZW Data Action Technologies shares jumped 39% on Wednesday after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares tumbled 30% to $2.22. Xenetic Biosciences shares jumped 193% on Wednesday after the company's partner PJSC Pharmsynthez announced data from its Phase 3 study of PolyXen in chronic kidney disease.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) dipped 28.1% to $4.1212 after surging 79% on Wednesday.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 25.7% to $4.68 after the company increased a previously-announced bought deal offering to $75 million. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier during the week, announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 21.5% to $3.51 after surging over 31% on Wednesday. Genetic Technologies, last week, entered into a three-year partnership with Taliaz for distribution rights to PREDICTIX products in US, New Zealand and Australia.
- Qiwi plc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 20.2% to $10.85. JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight and announced a price target of $14 per share.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares declined 17.6% to $7.14 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) shares dipped 15.5% to $4.73 after the company announced a 7.145 million share common stock offering at $4.20 per share.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) dropped 13% to $2.4450. Francescas shares jumped 23% on Wednesday after the company obtained interim approval to access $15 million of debtor-in-possession financing to facilitate its sale process.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) tumbled 12.9% to $17.40 after reporting Q1 results.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 12.5% to $1.54 after surging 24% on Wednesday.
- StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SNEX) declined 12.2% to $55.45 after the company posted Q4 results.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) dropped 12% to $20.64 after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) declined 11% to $17.97 following a 34% surge in the previous session. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- Savara Inc (NASDAQ: SVRA) fell 11% to $1.2901 after the company said Phase 3 AVAIL trial missed primary endpoint. The company announced plans to stop further development of AeroVanc.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) dropped 10.4% to $2.9475 after declining 14% on Wednesday.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) fell 10.3% to $41.60.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 8% to $0.1602 after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
