Why Greenwich LifeSciences, Immutep And Tenet Are Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Immutep (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported a statistically significant survival benefit for key patient groups in its ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study in metastatic breast cancer.

Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company developing immunotherapy products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product is IMP321, which involves in clinical development for the treatment of cancer indications.

Immutep shares traded up 156.98% to $5.52 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.95 and a 52-week low of 53 cents.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares are trading higher on continued strength after the company on Wednesday announced a poster presentation of five-year data for its GP2 Phase IIb Clinical Trial.

Greenwich LifeSciences is a clinical stage bio-pharmaceutical company focused on the development of an immunotherapy to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients.

Greenwich LifeSciences shares were trading up 40.11% at $80. The stock has a 52-week range between $158.07 and $3.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire majority interests in up to 45 surgery centers from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion in cash.

Tenet Healthcare is a Dallas-based healthcare provider organization operating a collection of hospitals and many outpatient facilities.

Tenet Healthcare shares were trading up 17.34% at $41.10. The stock has a 52-week range between $41.64 and $10.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares are trading lower after Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and announced a price target of $6 per share.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc is a US-based company that acts as a developer of placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions.

Pluristem Therapeutics shares were trading down 9.14% at $6.36. The stock has a 52-week range between $13.29 and $2.82.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

