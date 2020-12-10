Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2020 10:14am   Comments
Share:

During Thursday's morning session, 5 companies made new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH).
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 4.0% to reach its 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

  • China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares set a new yearly low of $28.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95.
  • Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.19. Shares traded down 4.0%.
  • BEST (NYSE: BEST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
  • Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BEST + CHL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
7 Things Investors Should Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com