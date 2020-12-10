Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 5 companies made new 52-week lows.
Things to Consider:
- The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Mobile (NYSE: CHL).
- The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH).
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) was the biggest loser, with shares trading down 4.0% to reach its 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:
- China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares set a new yearly low of $28.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
- EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95.
- Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.19. Shares traded down 4.0%.
- BEST (NYSE: BEST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.
- Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.
