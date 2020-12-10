Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's morning session, 5 companies made new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Thursday:

China Mobile (NYSE: CHL) shares set a new yearly low of $28.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

(NYSE: CHL) shares set a new yearly low of $28.86 this morning. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. EchoStar (NASDAQ: SATS) stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95.

(NASDAQ: SATS) stock drifted down 0.75% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.95. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.19. Shares traded down 4.0%.

(NASDAQ: PCVX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $26.19. Shares traded down 4.0%. BEST (NYSE: BEST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 2.57% on the session.

(NYSE: BEST) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.41. The stock was down 2.57% on the session. Fanhua (NASDAQ: FANH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.34 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.15%.

