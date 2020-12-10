Slinger Bag Has Created A Product That Allows Tennis Players To Practice Anytime, Anywhere

Slinger Bag was one of the sponsors for the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference that took place on December 8-9, 2020.

From social-distancing and imposed mandatory confinement, to the fear of getting sick — life was disrupted, shifting from what we used to perceive as normal.

The pandemic halted all professional sports and outdoor activities. Gyms, swimming pools, fitness studios, and leisure centers were forced to close their doors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As people continue sheltering at home, many sports enthusiasts have gotten creative to adjust to these differing circumstances. This has created a new demand for smart home equipment. A company that has responded to this trend is Slinger Bag Inc.

Slinger Bag Inc (OTC: SLBG) is disrupting the $10 billion global tennis industry with a consumer base of 100 million players and becoming part of the $138 billion global sports equipment market.

In the last six months, the company has seen its stock grow 289% compared to other stay-at-home stocks such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON), Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM).

Taking into account the new consumer buying trends, Slinger Bag is expected to remain in high demand as people stay at home to minimize the threat of getting infected.

What Is The Slinger Bag?

The Slinger Bag is a portable ball launcher designed for tennis players of all ages and abilities. It allows players to hit the courts and get right to work on their games, whether it is soft feeds for beginners or spin-laden drives for the advanced settings, no matter the location.

“The Slinger Bag is a 24/7 playing partner that will enable tennis players, from grassroots to pro tours, to hit more quality balls on the court whenever they want and without the need for having to constantly find playing partners,” said Slinger Bag CEO Mike Ballardie, a former Prince CEO and Wilson executive. “It will help grow the game of tennis and increase play occasions.”

The brand's initial focus is within the global tennis market. However, they expect to expand to pickleball, paddle tennis, baseball, softball, and cricket — all coupled with smart technology.

Corporate Developments

Slinger Bag saw more than $1.5 million orders placed during its first 100 days of the pre-order campaign. In fact, in the U.S. market alone, orders have reached $3.5 million over the past three months. Several top tennis players like Bryan Brothers and Nick Bollettieri, have endorsed the product creating brand awareness for the company. Slinger Bag has also seeded products to 12 of the top 20 players in the world proving its value for touring professionals as well as everyday players.

Despite the COVID-19 environment, the company ramped up manufacturing to meet high consumer demand. The Slinger Bag is patent-pending and has underpinned its proof of concept with over $200 million of retail value in global distribution agreements for the next five years. Some of these partnerships include Dunlop (Europe), Globeride (Japan) Racquets 4U (India), Color Sports (GCC Markets), and Tennis Only (Australia) among others.

Image courtesy of Slinger Bag