42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) rose 99.5% to $4.29 in pre-market trading after the company reported statistically significant survival benefit for key patient groups in the ongoing Phase IIb AIPAC study in metastatic breast cancer.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) shares rose 99.5% to $12.75 in pre-market trading after climbing 73% on Wednesday. SELLAS Life Sciences and 3D Medicines recently reported an Exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization of galinpepimut-S (GPS) and GPS+ in Greater China.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) rose 94.7% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after climbing around 18% on Wednesday.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares rose 40.1% to $80.00 in pre-market trading. Greenwich LifeSciences shares jumped 998% on Wednesday after the company shared the poster for the GP2 Phase 2b clinical trial final efficacy analysis that was presented Wednesday at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) rose 39.8% to $5.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 24% on Wednesday. The company recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) rose 31.4% to $5.11 in pre-market trading. Veru shares climbed around 20% on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and expanded oncology drug pipeline.
- Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOS) rose 28.4% to $0.71 in pre-market trading. Aytu BioScience and Neos Therapeutics reported a merger agreement.
- Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SSPK) rose 23% to $12.90 in pre-market trading.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) rose 17.1% to $1.05 in pre-market trading. Regulus Therapeutics recently announced the closing of a $19.4 million private placement.
- JanOne Inc. (NYSE: JAN) rose 16% to $4.80 in pre-market trading after declining over 4% on Wednesday.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares rose 15% to $32.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong sales guidance. Piper Sandler raised the price target on the stock from $33 to $40.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) rose 12.2% to $1.75 in pre-market trading.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) rose 11.7% to $0.81 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) rose 11.5% to $4.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Wednesday. Qualigen Therapeutics recently appointed Board member Amy Broidrick as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer and also names Sidney Emery, Jr. to its Board.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) rose 11.5% to $1.84 in pre-market trading.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 11.2% to $22.45 in pre-market trading following a 34% surge in the previous session. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- BiomX Inc. (NYSE: PHGE) rose 11.2% to $6.65 in pre-market trading as the company announced presentation of preclinical results of analysis of patient samples and engineering of phage for therapeutic applications in colorectal cancer.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 10.1% to $3.82 in pre-market trading.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 9.5% to $55.38 in pre-market trading after the company reported submission of investigational new drug application for EDIT-301 for sickle cell.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 9% to $0.77 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Wednesday.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) rose 8.8% to $5.22 in pre-market trading.
- 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) rose 8.4% to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) rose 8.1% to $2.26 in pre-market trading after the company reported additional Phase 3 PRIMROSE 1 and 2 study results confirming sustained efficacy and continued safety of linzagolix in the treatment of uterine fibroids.
- Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCA) rose 7% to $24.56 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Wednesday.
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) shares rose 6.8% to $98.78 in pre-market trading. C3.ai shares climbed 120% on Wednesday after the company priced its 15.5 million share IPO at $42 per share.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares rose 6% to $4.23 in pre-market trading after declining over 9% on Wednesday.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) rose 4.1% to $104.49 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed its guidance for FY21 at an investor event. The company also said it expects FY23 and FY24 adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12% year over year. Starbucks also announced plans to launch a shaken iced espresso and oat milk this spring in its stores in the US.
Losers
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) fell 24% to $4.79 in pre-market trading after climbing 24% on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier during the week, announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) fell 18.9% to $4.65 in pre-market trading after surging 79% on Wednesday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 14.8% to $1.41 in pre-market trading after declining 16% on Wednesday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 12.6% to $2.77 in pre-market trading. Xenetic Biosciences shares jumped 193% on Wednesday after the company's partner PJSC Pharmsynthez announced data from its Phase 3 study of PolyXen in chronic kidney disease.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) shares fell 12% to $7.63 in pre-market trading after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) fell 11.6% to $4.10 in pre-market trading. Intec Pharma shares jumped 34% on Wednesday after the company announced a cannabinoid research collaboration with GW Pharma.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) fell 11.3% to $1.80 in pre-market trading. ZW Data Action Technologies shares jumped 39% on Wednesday after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) fell 11% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. Francescas shares jumped 23% on Wednesday after the company obtained interim approval to access $15 million of debtor-in-possession financing to facilitate its sale process.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 9.2% to $4.06 in pre-market trading after surging over 31% on Wednesday. Genetic Technologies, last week, entered into a three-year partnership with Taliaz for distribution rights to PREDICTIX products in US, New Zealand and Australia.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 8.9% to $0.1585 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Wednesday.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares fell 8.3% to $2.66 in pre-market trading. Citigroup, on Tuesday, upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.1 to $6 per share.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 8% to $1.62 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Wednesday.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NYSE: APM) shares fell 7.8% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares fell 7.6% to $0.3511 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Wednesday.
- Qiwi plc. (NASDAQ: QIWI) fell 7% to $12.65 in pre-market trading.
