71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares jumped 998.1% to close at $57.10 on Wednesday after the company reported data showing 0% breast cancer recurrences following surgery and Herceptin treatment over median 5 years of follow-up.
- Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares jumped 193.5% to close at $3.17 on Wednesday after the company's partner PJSC Pharmsynthez announced data from its Phase 3 study of PolyXen in chronic kidney disease..
- C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) climbed 120.2% to close at $92.49 after the company priced its 15.5 million share IPO at $42 per share.
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) shares rose 85.8% to close at $189.51 after pricing its IPO at $102 per share.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) gained 83.4% to close at $58.74 after the company announced preliminary data from its open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial of its AAV-based gene therapy candidate RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon Disease, showing the gene therapy was generally well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit. The company also announced a $175 million public offering of common stock.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) gained 79.1% to close at $5.73 due to optimism in the COVID-19 vaccine space.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) surged 73.2% to close at $6.39.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) climbed 51.8% to close at $58.49 as Amphenol announced plans to acquire MTS Systems for $58.50 per share in cash.
- PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) gained 47.3% to close at $29.45 as the company priced its 5.9 million share IPO at $20 per share.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 39% to close at $2.03 after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) shares jumped 34.6% to close at $17.20.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares rose 34.1% to close at $4.64 after the company announced a cannabinoid research collaboration with GW Pharma.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) jumped 34% to close at $20.18. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) surged 31.9% to close at $34.11 after shareholders with an active stake in the company submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire remaining shares for $31 per share in cash.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 31.1% to close at $4.47. Genetic Technologies, last week, entered into a three-year partnership with Taliaz for distribution rights to PREDICTIX products in US, New Zealand and Australia.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) shares surged 29.8% to close at $75.14. QuantumScape shares climbed 31% on Tuesday after the company released performance data for its solid-state battery technology.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) gained 24% to close at $6.30. Oncternal Therapeutics, earlier during the week, announced updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) rose 23.9% to close at $1.76 after climbing 6% on Tuesday.
- Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) surged 23.8% to close at $4.37. Panbela Therapeutics recently reported completion of enrollment in Phase 1b trial investigating SBP-101 combo therapy for first line metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 23.3% to close at $2.81 after the company reported court approval of First Day motions to support ongoing operations.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) surged 22.9% to close at $20.47. Cytokinetics reported progression of REDWOOD-HCM to Cohort 2.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) jumped 22.3% to close at $6.41 as the company reported new clinical candidate in oncology.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) jumped 19.9% to close at $3.89 after the company posted upbeat quarterly sales and expanded oncology drug pipeline.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) gained 19.5% to close at $40.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) surged 19.5% to close at $12.61.
- dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) gained 19% to close at $13.80.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) gained 18.4% to close at $11.25.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) jumped 17.4% to close at $7.69 after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock. Curis shares jumped 355% on Tuesday after the company announced updated Phase 1 data on its investigational asset CA-4948 in treating acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) rose 17.1% to close at $50.58.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) shares climbed 16.9% to close at $2.14 after the company announced it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the assets of Information Management Solutions. A 10%+ owner Topline Capital purchased 96,691 shares at an average price of $1.79 per share.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) rose 15.9% to close at $3.72. AMMO, last week, priced its 8.56 million share common stock offering at $2.10 per share.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) surged 14.1% to close at $8.26.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) gained 14% to close at $3.58 after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 13.5% to close at $28.58.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) gained 13.4% to close at $4.50.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) rose 12.4% to close at $56.05. Stitch Fix shares gained over 39% on Tuesday after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) climbed 10.1% to close at $11.44.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) rose 9.3% to close at $17.18 after the company announced that its annual meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced merger agreement with XL Fleet has been set for December 21, 2020 and that the SEC has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4.
Losers
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dipped 39% to close at $0.8718 on Wednesday after the company reported pricing of $20.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares dropped 38.9% to close at $7.00 after the company said following interim review of dataset from the pivotal Phase 3 study of PLX-PAD in critical limb ischemia, the independent Data Monitoring Committee said the study is unlikely to meet the primary endpoint by the time of the final analysis.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.. (NASDAQ: SINO) declined 37.4% to close at $2.41 after the company reported pricing of $4.8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 22.9% to close at $1.35 after surging over 45% on Tuesday.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) declined 21.5% to close at $6.83. Aytu Bioscience, last week, disclosed it established purchasing relationship with US supplier of emergency use authorization authorized antigen tests.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares fell 20.3% to close at $8.38 after the company announced a 8.25 million share common stock offering. KeyBanc downgraded Talos Energy from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) dropped 20% to close at $39.07.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 19.4% to close at $13.66. GameStop reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also filed for an offering of up to $100 million of its common stock.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) fell 19.1% to close at $2.24 after the company reported presentation of front-line triple negative breast cancer data from ongoing Phase 2 MARIO-3 Trial at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dipped 18.2% to close at $25.01 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $26 price target.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 17.7% to close at $6.68 after the company announced updates on its veverimer development program, regulatory status and new patent extending protection through 2028.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) fell 15.9% to close at $11.11 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) dropped 15.8% to close at $25.24.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) shares tumbled 15.3% to close at $2.38.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 15.2% to close at $35.27.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) dipped 14.8% to close at $2.42. LightInTheBox recently posted upbeat quarterly results.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 14.7% to close at $7.23. KLX Energy Services recently reported a Q3 loss.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) tumbled 14.7% to close at $4.12.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) fell 14.5% to close at $3.77.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) declined 14.3% to close at $16.11 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 14.3% to close at $3.29.
- Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) shares dropped 14.2% to close at $28.16.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 13.9% to close at $7.23 after downbeat quarterly revenue.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) dropped 13.7% to close at $5.23. The China's Ministry of Finance recently approved ten of ReneSola’s rooftop projects to receive incentive payments.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 13.4% to close at $9.66.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) dipped 13.4% to close at $9.53 as the company issued pipeline update.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 13.1% to close at $13.49. FireEye revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it was a victim of a cyberattack. The attack targeted the company’s “Red Team" assessment tools, used for testing customer security.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) fell 11.3% to close at $19.51 after gaining around 20% on Tuesday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 11% to close at $3.01. CLPS shares gained over 6% on Tuesday after the company signed a deal with a client in automotive industry for big data-enabled vehicle intelligent manufacturing system.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 9.7% to close at $2.88. Mammoth Energy Services shares jumped 57% on Tuesday after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.
- BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) fell 9.3% to close at $29.05 after the company priced its offering of 8,750,000 shares common stock at $29.50 per share.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares fell 8.5% to close at $105.26 after climbing over 57% on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences recently presented Phase 1 dose-escalation study of IgM-based bispecific antibody IGM-2323 in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL, showing as of the data cut-off date of Oct. 30, of the 14 patients treated in the 0.5, 2.5, 10, 30 and 50/100 mg dose cohorts, nine showed evidence of tumor size reduction and two patients showed partial responses.
- GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 8.2% to close at $31.39 as the company priced 5 million share common stock offering at $30 per share.
