Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks To Introduce Iced Shaken Espresso, Oatmilk As Cold Beverages Drive Growth
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 10, 2020 3:10am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks To Introduce Iced Shaken Espresso, Oatmilk As Cold Beverages Drive Growth

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) said Wednesday that it would launch a shaken iced espresso and oatmilk this spring in its stores in the United States.

What Happened: The Seattle-based coffee chain said on its investor day that its cold beverage platform has grown by almost 45% over the last four years and it will continue to “innovate” with non-dairy options.

Starbucks rolled out soymilk to its menus in 1997, coconut milk in 2015, and almond milk in 2016 and it will launch oat milk in all stores in the United States in Spring 2021. 

The company marked its entry into non-dairy creamers in July 2019 in collaboration with Nestlé S.A. (OTC: NSRGY) and launched them nationwide in July 2020.

Why It Matters: Cold drinks have fueled sales of more than $1 billion in the last three years as millennials and Gen Z consumers favor cold beverages, reported CNBC.

Starbucks Chief Sustainability Officer Michael Kobori said the company’s aspiration is to “become resource positive.” 

The coffee giant has launched plant-based foods in multiple geographies to that end. In September, the company introduced Beyond Meat Inc’s (NASDAQ: BYND) products in seven markets including New Zealand, Thailand, Taiwan, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

In the summer, Starbucks had added a breakfast sandwich from Impossible Foods at 15,000 of its stores in the United States and also introduced Beyond Meat products in China and Canada.

Price Action: Starbucks shares traded 3.54% to $103.95 in the after-hours session on Wednesday after closing 0.8% lower at $100.40.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX)

Tesla Under Pressure After Company Announces Plan To Sell Shares, But Nasdaq Near Highs
3 Restaurant Stocks Investors Should Own Ahead Of Vaccine Rollout
Investor Movement Index Summary: November 2020
ROCE Insights For Starbucks
No One Size Fits All: Cannabis Experts Discuss Merits Of Capped, Uncapped Markets
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Coffee Chains Food and Beverage Stocks veganNews Retail Sales Events Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com