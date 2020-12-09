Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference Day 2 Recap: Ideanomics, LiveXLive, EVs And Much More

The inaugural Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference wrapped up Wednesday with another day of coverage on small cap stocks from CEOs and industry experts.

Company Presentations: Below are some of the highlights:

Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) highlighted its position as the leading brand in India for the travel market. The company has 11 million accumulated customers and is seeing COVID-19 cases declining in the country.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) highlighted its electric vehicle and fintech subsidiaries. CEO Alf Poor said the King of Malaysia is invested in one of the company subsidiaries. The company plans on entering the commercial fleet market and selling school buses in Europe.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) highlighted its CNS and immunology treatment options. The company is planning on submitting an NDA for its fibromyalgia candidate in 2021. The company also highlighted a COVID-19 treatment option that could progress further in the first quarter of 2021.

Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ: GMBL) said more time is spent gaming than on social networks by millennials. The company is planning to grow with its league tourney platform and Esports entertainment centers. Esports Entertainment also acquired Argyl Entertainment, a company in the sports betting and iGaming space.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ: CDXC) highlighted its partnerships with AS Watson and Nestle Health.

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) said it was made to help the digital advertising sector that is worth $385 billion annually. The company’s technology helps with speed and its KAI AI platform helps with fraud detection.

Verb Tech (NASDAQ: VERB) is launching Verb Live later this month. The company said it combines the best features of Zoom and Shopify.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) said it's capturing the space between passenger vehicles and micromobility. The company began production in August and is expanding its retail footprint with 10 current locations.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) is targeting superfans who can not only listen to their favorite artists but follow and attend live performances as well. The company sees a rebundling coming and thinks Netflix and Disney will need to add live performances. LiveXLive sees 2021 revenue hitting $100 million. The company highlighted partnerships with Pitbull, Wiz Khalifa, Sony, Universal and iHeartRadio.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ: TMDI) said its robotic system was made to help with single-incision surgery. The company has development and licensing agreements with Medtronic.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ: INMB) said its Alzheimer’s Disease treatment should enter Phase 2 in mid-2021. The company’s Quellor could help COVID-19 patients according to the company.

Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) highlighted its multi-screen-as-a-service platform. The company has seen average contract lengths double and average bookings triple during the pandemic. The company said its average deal is $900,000 to $1.5 million.

Panels: A panel covering sectors to rebound in a changing climate saw the companies Genius Brands (NASDAQ: GNUS), Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGFA) and U.S. Global Investors, Inc (NASDAQ: GROW) share thoughts on adapting during the pandemic.

A fintech panel discussed the growth of small cap tech stocks and featured leaders from Kickfurther, Yodlee and FinGoal.

A panel on esports discussed how the pandemic has shifted physical competitions to digital and saw media companies expand coverage of events due to major sports shutting down.

Several biotech CEOs discussed their catalysts, vision and cash burn.

Several panels were held on REITS. The panels featured Power REIT (NYSE: PW), Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE: PINE), Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR), Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), Hoya Capital Real Estate, PFFR, Fundamental Income (NYSE: NETL) and World Equity Group.

Another panel featured executives from Marcum LLP, Nasdaq, Noble Capital Markets and Sheppard Mullin discuss helping companies go public via an IPO. The group provided commentary on the growing shift to companies going public via a SPAC.

An electric vehicle panel featured Ayro Inc (NASDAQ: AYRO), Ideanomics, Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) and Worksport (OTC: WKSP). The panelists shared thoughts on the 2020 presidential election, the adoption of electric vehicles and how Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has increased visibility in the space.

Presentations: The opening keynote speaker was Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O’shares ETF Investments and "Shark Tank" panelist.

O’Leary discussed the airline industry, the impact of the pandemic on small cap stocks, his investment in Mind Medicine (OTC: MMEDF) and a shift to using Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).

Webull Financial CEO Anthony Denier also presented on the company’s growth from retail traders.

Shawn Herrin, from eOption, showed viewers how to “think big with small cap stocks” using options.