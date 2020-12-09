Uber Package Delivery Unit Expands In US

Uber Connect, the package-delivery unit of the ride-hailing giant Uber Technologies Inc.(NYSE: UBER), said Wednesday it is expanding its operations to 2,400 U.S. markets effective immediately.

The announcement, which was published in a blog post on Uber's website, will dramatically broaden the unit's same-day delivery network from when the service was launched in April. A mid-June blog post said the unit was operating in "more than 25 cities" in Australia, Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

New locations include Atlanta; Boston; Charlotte, North Carolina; Seattle; Kansas City, Missouri; Las Vegas; Minneapolis-St. Paul; and the New York City suburbs, the unit said.

The service, which leverages Uber's vast driver infrastructure, enables drivers to haul local parcels in their cars. Packages cannot weigh more than 30 pounds and must be valued at no more than $100. The Uber unit cannot deliver alcohol or medication.

In Wednesday's blog, the Uber unit said that it is introducing enhancements to the delivery service. These include improved package tracking, a better parcel booking experience, and "enhanced" communication capabilities between the driver and the receiver of the package, the unit said.