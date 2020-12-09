New York Times Jumps On Guidance Hike Days After Bullish 'Zingernation' Call

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) shares rallied 6.8% on Wednesday after the company filed an 8-K form suggesting its fourth-quarter advertising numbers won’t be as bad as the company previously expected.

What Happened? In the New York Times’ third-quarter earnings report, the company wanted that fourth-quarter advertising revenue was expected to decline “approximately 30 percent” from a year ago. However, the new 8-K filing reveals updated guidance of a total advertising revenue decline of “approximately 20 percent.”

Why It’s Important: In the third quarter, the New York Times reported a 0.4% drop in revenue but a 12.6% increase in subscription revenue. Advertising revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% from a year ago.

The company initially guided for another 30% drop in the fourth quarter, but the updated guidance of just a 20% drop suggests the landscape has significantly improved compared to the third quarter.

Benzinga’s Take: Legacy media companies like the New York Times may still have an uphill battle ahead competing online for advertising dollars with a wave of new competition. However, in the short-term, the company may continue to be a lockdown winner as the U.S. gets deeper into flu season.

The stock trades around $49.07 at publication time.