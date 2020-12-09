Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Sorrento And Infinity Are Moving Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2020 12:25pm   Comments
Share:
Why Sorrento And Infinity Are Moving Today

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company announced it has received CLIA Licensure from the State of California that permits testing of clinical samples.

Sorrento Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune/inflammation diseases.

Sorrento Therapeutics shares were trading up 4.81% at $8.28 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.39 and a 52-week low of $1.55.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) shares are trading lower after the company announced the presentation of front-line triple-negative breast cancer data from its ongoing Phase 2 Mario-3 trial at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel medicines for the treatment of specific cancers. Infinity has a strategic partnership with AbbVie to develop some of its oncology-related treatments. The company operates in only one segment which is drug development.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares were trading down 17.15% at $2.30. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.13 and a 52-week low of 60 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFI + SRNE)

52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Biotech CEOs Talk Vision, Cash Burn, Catalysts At Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Campbell Soup Profit Tops Views
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche & Moderna Strike COVID Testing Partnership, Rocket Pharma's Gene Therapy Readout, Breast Cancer Presentations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com