DoorDash Opens At $182, Well Above $102 IPO Price
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2020 12:50pm
DoorDash Opens At $182, Well Above $102 IPO Price

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) made its public debut on Wednesday afternoon, opening at $182 after being priced at $102 per share.

The company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DASH."

About DoorDash: The food delivery DoorDash holds the number-one market share position in the food delivery market, with a share of 50% as of October.

Market Size: The company’s market share was 17% in January 2018. DoorDash competes with Uber Eats, owned by Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Grubhub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) and Postmates, which is merging with Uber Eats. 

The IPO underwriting process will be managed by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and UBS Investment Bank — a unit of UBS Group AG.

Experts Debate DoorDash's Stock On IPO Day

DoorDash Raises $3.37B In Upsized IPO

