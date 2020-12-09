52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: GLSI) shares climbed 281.7% to $19.85 after the company reported data showing 0% breast cancer recurrences following surgery and Herceptin treatment over median 5 years of follow-up.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT) jumped 87.3% to $60.00 after the company announced preliminary data from its open-label, Phase 1 clinical trial of its AAV-based gene therapy candidate RP-A501 for the treatment of Danon Disease, showing the gene therapy was generally well tolerated and provided early evidence of clinical benefit. The company also announced a $175 million public offering of common stock.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares gained 62.4% to $5.62 after the company announced a cannabinoid research collaboration with GW Pharma.
- MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) jumped 49.8% to $57.72 as Amphenol announced plans to acquire MTS Systems for $58.50 per share in cash.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares gained 42.5% to $2.08 after the company announced the opening of its first live streaming platform in Guangzhou, China.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 37% to $1.9450 after climbing 6% on Tuesday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) surged 32% to $3.02 after the company reported court approval of First Day motions to support ongoing operations.
- Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ: CATM) climbed 31.5% to $34.01 after shareholders with an active stake in the company submitted a non-binding proposal to acquire remaining shares for $31 per share in cash.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) shares gained 26.5% to $73.26. QuantumScape shares climbed 31% on Tuesday after the company released performance data for its solid-state battery technology.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) rose 20.2% to $18.10. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) shares gained 19.1% to $2.18 after the company announced it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the assets of Information Management Solutions. A 10%+ owner Topline Capital purchased 96,691 shares at an average price of $1.79 per share.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) rose 18.3% to $1.0147. Cinedigm shares jumped around 25% on Tuesday after the company announced a partnership with Spherex to expand its international content distribution capabilities.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) climbed 15.1% to $4.57.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) gained 14.7% to $17.09. Liquidity Services shares jumped 41% on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: THCB) shares surged 13.9% to $14.56.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) jumped 13.6% to $38.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) gained 13.5% to $56.63. Stitch Fix shares gained over 39% on Tuesday after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 12.9% to $3.5450 after climbing 15% on Tuesday.
- Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) gained 12.5% to $48.56.
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) rose 11.6% to $7.30 after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock. Curis shares jumped 355% on Tuesday after the company announced updated Phase 1 data on its investigational asset CA-4948 in treating acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) gained 11.7% to $28.14.
- CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) rose 11.3% to $144.80 after surging over 13% on Tuesday.
- Pivotal Investment Corporation II (NYSE: PIC) rose 9.5% to $17.22 after the company announced that its annual meeting of stockholders to consider the previously announced merger agreement with XL Fleet has been set for December 21, 2020 and that the SEC has declared effective its registration statement on Form S-4.
- Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VSPR) rose 8.7% to $11.30.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) shares rose 7.5% to $4.2350.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) rose 5% to $17.65 as the company reported expansion of its product range with meat alternatives.
Losers
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares tumbled 38.1% to $0.8848 after the company reported pricing of $20.0 million underwritten public offering.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd.. (NASDAQ: SINO) fell 37.1% to $2.42 after the company reported pricing of $4.8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) shares dipped 36.8% to $7.24 after the company said following interim review of dataset from the pivotal Phase 3 study of PLX-PAD in critical limb ischemia, the independent Data Monitoring Committee said the study is unlikely to meet the primary endpoint by the time of the final analysis.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) dropped 22.6% to $2.1450 after the company reported presentation of front-line triple negative breast cancer data from ongoing Phase 2 MARIO-3 Trial at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) fell 20.2% to $6.94. Aytu Bioscience, last week, disclosed it established purchasing relationship with US supplier of emergency use authorization authorized antigen tests.
- Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) shares declined 18.5% to $8.56 after the company announced a 8.25 million share common stock offering. KeyBanc downgraded Talos Energy from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) dropped 17.7% to $2.6250. Mammoth Energy Services shares jumped 57% on Tuesday after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 17.4% to $3.17.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) dipped 17.3% to $10.92 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results.
- Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) fell 17% to $40.57.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares dropped 16.9% to $14.08. GameStop reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also filed for an offering of up to $100 million of its common stock.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) dipped 16.3% to $15.73 following weaker-than-expected quarterly results.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) fell 15.6% to $11.50 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock and preferred stock.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) tumbled 14.9% to $2.51 after climbing 15% on Tuesday. Cancer Genetics, last month, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 14.8% to $1.4896 after surging over 45% on Tuesday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) dropped 13.3% to $9.66.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) dipped 12.6% to $26.72 after JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and announced a $26 price target.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) fell 12.1% to $36.53.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) fell 11.5% to $13.73. FireEye revealed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday that it was a victim of a cyberattack. The attack targeted the company’s “Red Team" assessment tools, used for testing customer security.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) fell 11.1% to $7.22 after the company announced updates on its veverimer development program, regulatory status and new patent extending protection through 2028.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) fell 8% to $7.73 after downbeat quarterly revenue.
- GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) dropped 7.7% to $31.53 as the company priced 5 million share common stock offering at $30 per share.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares fell 7.7% to $106.13 after climbing over 57% on Tuesday. IGM Biosciences recently presented Phase 1 dose-escalation study of IgM-based bispecific antibody IGM-2323 in patients with relapsed/refractory NHL, showing as of the data cut-off date of Oct. 30, of the 14 patients treated in the 0.5, 2.5, 10, 30 and 50/100 mg dose cohorts, nine showed evidence of tumor size reduction and two patients showed partial responses.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) fell 7.3% to $20.39 after gaining around 20% on Tuesday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 6.7% to $3.1537. CLPS shares gained over 6% on Tuesday after the company signed a deal with a client in automotive industry for big data-enabled vehicle intelligent manufacturing system.
- BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) fell 6.5% to $29.92 after the company priced its offering of 8,750,000 shares common stock at $29.50 per share.
