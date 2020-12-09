2020 Google Trends: The Most Searched Terms, People And Entertainment

2020 has been a wild ride for sure with the COVID-19 pandemic changing the way people work, travel, shop and go to school. The pandemic was the main theme in the 2020 trending searches released by Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, according to The Verge.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Searches related to the COVID-19 pandemic saw terms like “coronavirus,” “coronavirus symptoms” and “coronavirus update” all trend on Google in 2020.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) saw “Zoom” become a trending search term in 2020 due to the surge in businesses and schools using the platform for remote work and learning. Shares of Zoom are up over 500% this year.

Other items related to the pandemic became trending searches in 2020 as well, including “stimulus checks” and “unemployment."

Politics: In a presidential election year, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that it was a trending search topic. “Election results” was the top search trend on Google, according to Darren Rovell.

“Super Tuesday,” “Joe Biden,” “Kamala Harris” and “Kanye West” were all trending searches related to the 2020 presidential election.

Entertainment: Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) may have had the best year for an entertainment company for trending searches.

The streaming platform saw shows it airs like “Tiger King,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Cobra Kai,” “Outer Banks” and “Ozark” all as trending search topics in the television segment.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog” from Sega Sammy Holdings (Pink: SGAMY) and ViacomCBS Inc (NASDAQ: VIAC) was one of the top trending searches in the movie category.

In the video game segment, breakout hits “Among Us” and “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout” topped the searches for the year.

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) saw both “Playstation 5” and “The Last of Us 2” trend throughout the year with its highly anticipated new console released in November.

“Animal Crossing” from Nintendo Co (Pink: NTDOY) and “Valorant” from Tencent Holdings (Pink: TCEHY) unit Riot Games were also among the most searched games of 2020.

Other Trending Searches: The deaths of several celebrities also saw huge spikes in searches related to them. Kobe Bryant, Nay Rivera and Chadwick Boseman were all trending searches during the year.

A tweet from Chadwick Boseman’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) account announcing his death was the most retweeted post on the platform of the year with 2.1 million retweets and became the most liked tweet of all-time with 7.5 million likes.