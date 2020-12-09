Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DoorDash, Uber Eats Have Duopoly And Are Here To Stay, Cramer Says
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2020 9:29am   Comments
Share:
DoorDash, Uber Eats Have Duopoly And Are Here To Stay, Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer shared his thoughts Wednesday morning on the DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) IPO.

Cramer on DoorDash: “There is an interesting duopoly developing between DoorDash and Uber Eats,” Cramer said.

He referred to DoorDash having around 50% market share and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) following closely behind.

Related Link: DoorDash IPO: 5 Key Takeaways Investors Need To Know

After Pandemic: Cramer was asked what happens to DoorDash and competitors after the pandemic is over.

Cramer thinks a lot of people will still choose to have food delivered. He also said more restaurants and businesses will be open, which could increase the number of partners and customers for DoorDash.

“It’s here to stay,” Cramer said, referring to food delivery.

The only worry Cramer has is restaurants' ability to pit food delivery companies against each other, which could hurt margins and lead to more consolidation: “I don’t think these companies have a decline in earnings.”

Cramer on IPO: The thing Cramer is watching for after the IPO is to see whether insiders cash out. He doesn’t want to see investors get hurt chasing shares of DoorDash in its highly anticipated IPO.

DoorDash shares priced at $102 Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DASH)

DoorDash Raises $3.37B In Upsized IPO
Cramer Gives Blessing To Buy DoorDash Shares, But Says Don't Chase Above This Price
Previewing This Week's IPOs
Airbnb Seeks Up To $42B Valuation In Upscaled IPO: WSJ
IPO Outlook For The Week: Airbnb, DoorDash Lead Highly Anticipated Week
6 IPOs To Watch In December: Airbnb, DoorDash And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC DoorDash Jim Cramer Uber EatsNews IPOs Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com