71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) stock climbed 354.9% to close at $6.55 on Tuesday after the company announced "positive" preliminary data from an ongoing Phase 1 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in patients with leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) shares surged 78% to close at $3.08 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised its price target from $2.1 to $6 per share.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) gained 57.8% to close at $115.03. IGM Biosciences reported a $150 million common stock offering.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) jumped 57.2% to close at $3.19 after the company said additional reports from FEMA 'add further validation' to work performed in Puerto Rico.
- Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) jumped 41.5% to close at $14.90 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) shares gained 39.2% to close at $49.89 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q1 result. The company’s Q1 active clients were up 10% year over year.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) gained 39.1% to close at $2.99 after climbing over 9% on Monday.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) surged 36.1% to close at $9.50 after climbing around 40% on Monday.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) climbed 31.1% to close at $57.90 after Volkswagen disclosed a 31.05% stake in the company.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) gained 29.4% to close at $2.77.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) gained 28.8% to close at $62.20. Nkarta, last month, posted a loss for its third quarter.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) surged 27.6% to close at $5.08. Oncternal Therapeutics shares gained around 50% on Monday after the company disclosed updated interim clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 CIRLL clinical trial.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) gained 26.7% to close at $2.61. Cellect Biotechnology, last month, posted a Q3 loss.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 26.4% to close at $6.90.
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE: GTE) rose 25.4% to close at $0.3819 after the company issued a financial update and also announced capital budget and production guidance for 2021. The company sees FY21 capex of $130 million to $150 million and production of 28,000 to 30,000 barrels of oil per day. The company announced its credit facility has been redetermined to $215 million.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 25.2% to close at $11.29. Roth Capital maintained Perion Network with a Buy and raised the price target from $10.75 to $12.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc-ADR (NASDAQ: YQ) gained 24.4% to close at $15.06. 17 Education & Technology Group, on Friday, priced its 27.4 million ADS at $10.50 per ADS.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 23.3% to close at $2.86. ShiftPixy posted a Q3 loss last week.
- EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) climbed 22.4% to close at $22.20 after climbing 35% on Monday. EHang Holdings, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW) gained 22.1% to close at $3.21. AMMO, last week, priced 8.56 million share common stock offering at $2.10 per share.
- Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) climbed 21.9% to close at $75.10 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) rose 21.4% to close at $8.73. Stifel upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from Sell to Hold and announced a $5 price target.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX) surged 20.7% to close at $50.45. Forma Therapeutics reported presentation of clinical proof-of-concept data at the 62nd Annual ASH Meeting supporting the potential of its novel investigational PKR activator, FT-4202, to treat sickle cell disease.
- Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) gained 20.5% to close at $4.83 after climbing over 29% on Monday.
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) surged 20% to close at $21.99.
- InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) gained 18.3% to close at $4.79.
- Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) surged 18.1% to close at $29.11. Morgan Stanley maintained Sumo Logic with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $26 to $28.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) jumped 17.7% to close at $13.83.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) gained 17.5% to close at $10.69. Syros Pharma recently announced that it acquired a clinical-stage drug candidate for Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia for $12 million.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) jumped 17.4% to close at $10.55 after climbing 18% on Monday.
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA) gained 17% to close at $19.87.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares surged 16.1% to close at $28.74.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 15.9% to close at $12.20.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) climbed 15.2% to close at $0.9330 as Scott Sandell reported the purchase of 9,896,563 shares at an average price of $0.51 pe share in Form 4 filing Monday.
- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) rose 15% to close at $3.14.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) gained 14.8% to close at $2.95. Cancer Genetics, last month, reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) shares rose 14.8% to close at $5.59.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed 14.7% to close at $97.98.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) jumped 14.3% to close at $14.30.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) surged 14.1% to close at $1.70 after the company announced "positive" top-line results from PREMIUM II Migraine prevention study. The company also sees complete results of PREMIUM II study published in early 2021 in peer reviewed Neurology Journal.
- United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) rose 13.3% to close at $19.47 after the company announced it will exercise its call option to acquire remaining equity of Big River Steel for approximately $774 million.
- QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE: QEP) gained 11.3% to close at $2.37 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight.
- Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) climbed 11% to close at $69.32 after the company announced better-than-expected Q3 sales and issued upbeat FY21 forecast.
- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) rose 10.8% to close at $20.84 after surging over 24% on Monday.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) gained 9.2% to close at $3.79 following upbeat quarterly results.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) shares gained 9% to close at $4.36.
- Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: BFT) rose 7% to close at $12.78. Paysafe is going public via SPAC Foley Transimene Acquisition Corp II. The deal values Paysafe at an enterprise value of $9 billion.
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares rose 6.4% to close at $0.5450 after the company reported completion of sale-leaseback deal for ITs facilities in Vernal, Utah.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) gained 6.3% to close at $3.38 after the company signed a deal with a client in automotive industry for big data-enabled vehicle intelligent manufacturing system.
Losers
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) shares tumbled 20.5% to close at $15.88 on Tuesday. Codiak BioSciences, last month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares fell 19.1% to close at $100.08 on Tuesday after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares dipped 18.9% to close at $2.28 on Tuesday. Francesca's, last week, announced it filed voluntary Chapter 11 to implement sale.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) fell 18.1% to close at $2.40. Meten EdtechX Education, last week, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- Conn's Inc (NASDAQ: CONN) tumbled 17.2% to close at $11.62 on Tuesday after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) fell 16% to close at $36.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals announced updated data from the Phase 1 study evaluating mitapivat in adults with sickle cell disease showing, as of the data cut-off, six of 11 efficacy evaluable patients (55%) achieved a hemoglobin increase of more than1 g/dL from baseline, all at doses of 50 mg or less.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NASDAQ: TMST) tumbled 15% to close at $5.54.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) dropped 14.7% to close at $3.43.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) fell 14.4% to close at $1.97 after jumping 115% on Monday.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) dropped 13.9% to close at $289.45 after Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. MicroStrategy said Monday it will offer $400 million in convertible senior notes and plans to invest all the raised capital in Bitcoin.
- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) shares fell 13.8% to close at $1.56 after gaining around 14% on Monday. SenesTech, last month, posted a loss for the third quarter.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 12.7% to close at $1.31 after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL) dipped 12.7% to close at $3.02.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) fell 12% to close at $10.52. Autolus Therapeutics said in ALLCAR19 trial, 1 additional patient was dosed, who died due to infectious complications assessed as unrelated to AUTO1.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. (NASDAQ: MRNS) fell 11.9% to close at $13.76 after the company priced 5 million share offering for gross proceeds of $70 million.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 11.8% to close at $13.51. Trillium Therapeutics presented at the ASH conference with updated data for TTI-622, which is being evaluated as a monotherapy in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory lymphoma. The company also issued guidance for 2021.
- CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAT) shares fell 10.8% to close at $5.76 after surging over 8% on Monday. CBAK Energy yesterday signed a joint development agreement with Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment to ‘design and develop the automatic production line for manufacturing tab-less power lithium batteries with high efficiency, high stability and high intelligence.’
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 10.2% to close at $6.27.
- CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) shares dipped 8.9% to close at $33.01 after climbing 33% on Monday.
- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) fell 8.9% to close at $204.07.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) shares fell 7.9% to close at $45.32. Toll Brothers reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Monday. The company said it expects FY21 deliveries between 9,600 and 10,200 homes with an average price between $790,000 and $810,000.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 7.6% to close at $0.7620 after the company disclosed a $75 million mixed securities offering.
