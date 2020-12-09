Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to decline slightly to 6.400 million in October after dropping to 6.436 million in the previous month.
- Data on wholesale inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. A 0.9% rise is estimated for wholesale inventories in October.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
