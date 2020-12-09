Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Demands $549 For Its New Headphones And Social Media Is Having None Of It
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 09, 2020 5:16am   Comments
Share:
Apple Demands $549 For Its New Headphones And Social Media Is Having None Of It

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced over the ears headphones, the AirPods Max, for $549 on Tuesday and the hefty price tag for the multicolored headphones is proving to be difficult to stomach for many on social media.

What Happened: While some prospective buyers may be enamored by the headphone’s five colors or its 20-hour battery life, the steep price has left many disgruntled with the Tim Cook-led company.

Twitter user @dolcedarks commented, “Insanity!! in the middle of a pandemic [expletive] $600 (probably with tax) earphones. Unbelievable.

Media veterans like Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis and CNBC editor Steve Kovach also took potshots at the California-based tech giant.

Why It Matters: Tech reviewer Marques Brownlee admitted on Twitter that he was saving his full thoughts on the latest headphones from Apple for an “in-person” review.

“But let’s just say I’m… skeptical they’ll pry me away from the Sony WH1000XM4’s that cost $200 less. But I would LOVE to be wrong,” said Brownlee.

The barrage of criticism online also touched on how the AirPods were more expensive than even the newly-introduced PlayStation 5 console by Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE). 

YouTuber Zack Nelson, known as JerryRigEverything, compared the headphones's case to “$550 bikinis.”

Even though the headphones’ retail price is a shocker to some, they are reportedly already commanding huge premiums on reseller websites like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and are listed for $849 to $1,199.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.5% higher at $124.38 on Tuesday.

See Also: Apple Gets $200 Bull Case Target From Wedbush On Strongest Product Cycle Since 2014

Photo — courtesy of Apple.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Refuses To Concede To Facebook, Other Advertisers Over Tracking Users Without Consent
Apple Gets $200 Bull Case Target From Wedbush On Strongest Product Cycle Since 2014
Apple's New AirPods Max Won't Arrive In Time For Holiday Season: Bloomberg
Rivian To Build EV Charging Network In Offbeat Locations Across US For Adventurous Customers
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Is Apple Giving Peleton A Run For Its Money With Fitness+ Launch?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AirPods AirPods Max iPhoneNews Retail Sales Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com