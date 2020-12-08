Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mark Zuckerberg Told UK Facebook Will Withdraw Investments Over 'Anti-Tech' Regulations
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 11:27pm   Comments
Share:
Mark Zuckerberg Told UK Facebook Will Withdraw Investments Over 'Anti-Tech' Regulations

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg threatened to withdraw investments of the social media behemoth in the United Kingdom, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported Monday.

What Happened: The disclosure is sourced from a 2018 meeting between Zuckerberg and the then U.K. secretary for digital, culture, media and sport Matt Hancock, according to BIJ.

Hancock is presently the Secretary for Health and Social Care in the U.K. government and had sought “increased dialogue” with Zuckerberg in his previous role.

Zuckerberg’s views relate to the then proposed legislation on internet safety and regulation. The executive spoke of an “anti-tech [U.K.] government” and make a jocular reference to the U.K. being one of the two countries he would not visit.

Why It Matters: The meeting between Hancock and Zuckerberg only took place after the latter was assured by British civil servants that it would be positive and he would not be asked to attend a parliament committee meeting, which he had skipped earlier, BIJ noted.

See Also: Facebook, Twitter CEOs Defend Their Election Actions To The Senate

Hancock offered the Facebook CEO a change of approach from the U.K. government “threatening regulation to encouraging collaborative working to ensure legislation is proportionate and innovation-friendly.”

The digital, culture, media, and sport select committee in the U.K. is examining the Menlo Park, California-based company’s role in the spread of anti-vaccine misinformation, as per BIJ.

The U.K government reportedly fought for two years to prevent the release of the minutes to BIJ.

In September, Facebook said the European Union’s data protection ruling could make its operations untenable on the continent.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $283.40 on Tuesday and gained 0.11% in the after-hours session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Understanding Facebook's Unusual Options Activity
Coronavirus Pandemic Lifted This ETF, But It Should Thrive Afterward
Gene Munster On What DoorDash, Airbnb IPOs Mean For FAANG Stocks
Facebook To Face Antitrust Lawsuits For Monopoly This Week: Bloomberg
Analyzing Facebook's Unusual Options Activity
Social Media Curbs Missing From Bipartisan Defense Bill Deal — Trump Threatens Veto Again
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mark Zuckerberg social media The Bureau Of Investigative Journalism United KingdomNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com