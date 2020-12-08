Who's Going Public? — Great Quarter, Guys (With Video)

Find out which companies are hitting the public market this week and why that matters

Andrew Cox and Seth Holm are talking about lots of companies coming to the public market through IPO on today's "You Care or Nah?"

DoorDash will begin trading Wednesday on the public market, which Holm argues is compelling since DoorDash covers the majority of the food delivery market.

He also thinks the food delivery market is here to stay even if it decelerates after COVID-19 restrictions lessen and people begin dining out more frequently.

Cox believes the market competition from other services will have an effect on how well DoorDash does publicly, but consolidation around the industry will help limit that.

Airbnb will start trading publicly Thursday, and both Cox and Holm care about this, especially as the company's bounce back from a COVID-decimated Q2 has been extensive.

Cox thinks that cost-cutting measures have helped with that rebound and will serve the company well as the pandemic continues; he also believes changes in travel habits (traveling closer to home, staying in places longer) will drive Airbnb's growth.

Apple Fitness+ is launching in six countries, but Holm does not care about it in the face of competition with other at-home fitness services like Peloton and Mirror.

New vehicle sales in China have jumped and Holm cares, citing the Chinese government's willingness to incentivize electric car investments for its citizens.

Cox says that jump has been primarily in electric vehicles, with 180,000 EVs sold in November alone.

Cox and Holm echo FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith, agreeing that employment opportunities are growing in warehousing and transportation.

They discuss how this plays into the trucking market, including how it coincides with the massive increase in new truck orders.

Last up, Cox brings up SoftBank's investment in Flock Freight and how it may change the less-than-truckload landscape.

They both agree that it may be difficult for Flock Freight to take flight due to challenges with technology.

