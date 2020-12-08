Market Overview

Why QuantumScape's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 3:43pm   Comments
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company released performance data for its solid-state battery technology.

The data based on testing of single layer battery cells, showed its solid-state separators were capable of working at high rates of power, enabling a 15-minute charge to 80% capacity.

See Also: Bill Gates And Volkswagen-Backed EV Battery Maker QuantumScape Going Public Via SPAC

QuantumScape produces lithium-ion batteries that are used in electric cars. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape shares were trading up 24.41% at $54.95 during the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.79 and a 52-week low of $9.74.

