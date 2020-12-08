Market Overview

Why Francesca's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 08, 2020 3:41pm   Comments
Francesca's Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares are trading lower on continued weakness after the company last week filed for Chapter 11 to implement a sale process.

Francesca's Holdings Corp through its subsidiaries operates a chain of retail boutiques. It offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily for women.

Francesca's Holdings shares were trading down 18.15% at $2.30 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.91 and a 52-week low of $1.70.

Photo credit: Phillip Pessar, Flickr

